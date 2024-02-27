JLR sticks with dealer partners as it cancels agency plans

JLR has informed its dealer partners that they will no longer be transitioned to the agency model later this year but instead continue with a revamped version of their current wholesale arrangement.

The change to an agency model would have had JLR taking full control of the car-buying process, be it online or in the showroom, and giving dealers – or rather agents – a fixed fee for each sale.

Mercedes-Benz was a pioneer of the agency model in the UK, and has since been followed into direct sales by Cupra, Polestar, Tesla and Volvo, to name a few.

Direct sales allow car makers to more closely control retail costs, develop closer relationships with their buyers and ultimately retain more of the revenue generated by selling cars.