Trump's war on EVs costs car makers £37 billion

Decision to halt EV purchase incentives and kill planned emissions rules has negated billions in investment

Nick Gibbs
News
2 mins read
19 February 2026

In the past few months, car makers with exposure to the US market have written off the equivalent of £37 billion, or roughly what the UK has spent so far on HS2.

Mainly this is because the US government under president Donald Trump has gone into hard reverse on EVs.

