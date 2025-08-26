BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Taycan stock: How Porsche will climb out of 'the trough' in 2025
UP NEXT
Audi Q3 Sportback returns for second generation from £39,800

Taycan stock: How Porsche will climb out of 'the trough' in 2025

The firm's big bet on early electrification didn't go to plan – but it's now feeling cautiously optimistic

Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
26 August 2025

‘The battery cell is the combustion chamber of the future," said Porsche back in 2021. Such was the brand’s confidence that it could parlay its formidable ICE prowess into the EV era that it bought a German battery company called Cellforce, which promised high-performance, energy-dense packs worthy of EVs wearing the Porsche badge.

In the first quarter of this year, however, Porsche wrote off €700 million (£606m) covering its investment in Cellforce and “other battery activities”. Porsche also holds a controlling stake in battery maker V4Smart, a division of Varta. 

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Porsche Macan EV review 2025 001
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
VW ID7 GTX 2025 Review RT front action 0637
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
6
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
Dacia Bigster review 2025 01 front cornering
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Citroen C3 front cornering
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3

View all car reviews