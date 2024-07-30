BACK TO ALL NEWS
Sports seat manufacturer Recaro files for bankruptcy

Employees were reportedly unaware of the move, which comes four years after firm was sold to private investors
30 July 2024

Car seat manufacturer Recaro Automotive has filed for bankruptcy. 

The German firm, which supplies major brands including BMW, Ford and Volkswagen, was yesterday approved for self-administration by the Esslingen District Court. 

Local reports suggest that employees hadn't been informed that it would be filing for bankruptcy.

The IG Metall trade union said it's currently unclear what insolvency means for the 215 workers at the factory in Kircheim unter Teck and has called for transparency from Recaro’s management.

