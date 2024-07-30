Sports seat manufacturer Recaro files for bankruptcy

Car seat manufacturer Recaro Automotive has filed for bankruptcy.

The German firm, which supplies major brands including BMW, Ford and Volkswagen, was yesterday approved for self-administration by the Esslingen District Court.

Local reports suggest that employees hadn't been informed that it would be filing for bankruptcy.

The IG Metall trade union said it's currently unclear what insolvency means for the 215 workers at the factory in Kircheim unter Teck and has called for transparency from Recaro’s management.