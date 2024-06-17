Nio's UK launch plans uncertain as boss leaves for Polestar

Nio's UK boss Matt Galvin has left for rival company Polestar with no replacement in the frame, raising questions over the Chinese EV brand’s long-mooted plans for a UK launch.

Galvin had been at Nio for two years, having previously spent six years as commercial director at Volvo UK. Before that, he headed up used car operations for Mercedes-Benz and previously worked in the remarketing division at Renault.

Galvin was both UK MD and head of European sales for Nio, leading operations in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

He was charged with laying the framework for Nio to launch in the UK, following its arrival in those other European markets, in line with the company’s plan to sell cars in more than 25 countries by 2026.