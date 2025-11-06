BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Hyundai Group tech hub promises better cars for Europe

€150m expansion of German R&D centre will allow more comprehensive testing of prototypes in Europe

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
6 November 2025

The Hyundai Group has expanded its research and development hub in Rüsselsheim, Germany, as it looks to grow its market share in Europe with an expanded range of models.

The new Square Campus comprises new dyno facilities, an EV charging lab, driving simulator and the largest noise, vibration and harshness testing centre at any Hyundai Group facility globally. 

It cost €150 million (£132m) to build and will help the brand with the tuning and development of new cars aimed at European markets.

“The extensive new capabilities at HMETC give us more independence and flexibility, while creating exciting new opportunities for collaboration between our brands,” said Tyrone Johnson, managing director of the group’s European technical centre.

