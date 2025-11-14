BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ineos to axe 'several hundred' jobs as losses continue

4x4 manufacturer, which has bases in France, Germany and the UK, made a £290 million net loss last year

Nick Gibbs
14 November 2025

Ineos Automotive has announced that it will axe "several hundred" jobs amid continued high losses.

The cuts will affect a large percentage of its circa-1850 global staff, based at sites including its London HQ, its engineering center in Böblingen, Germany, and its factory in Hambach, France. The company didn’t give an exact figure, saying the process was still in the consultation phase.

Staff members employed in building the Grenadier off-roader and Grenadier Quartermaster pick-up in the former Smart factory in France will be unaffected by the cuts, a spokesperson said.

