BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai profits fall in Q3 despite soaring sales
UP NEXT
Renault Zoe will not be replaced for another generation

Hyundai profits fall in Q3 despite soaring sales

South Korean brand remains bullish in the face of Q3 2022 profits dropping 3.4% year on year
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
24 October 2022

Hyundai recorded a 3.4% shortfall in year-on-year operating profits in the third quarter of 2022 despite growth in global sales volumes, as parts shortages eased.

The firm has attributed the fall to a ₩1.36 trillion (£833 million) provision for costs related to the Theta II GDI engine, which was the subject of a 1.7-million-vehicle recall between 2015 and 2017.

Replacement engines were given lifetime warranties, which – up to seven years later – are now being exercised by customers running them for longer due to the increased cost and wait time for new cars.

Related articles

This provision therefore slashed the brand’s Q3 profit by more than half that predicted by analysts, reported Reuters.

Nonetheless, it was a strong quarter for the South Korean manufacturer. Global sales increased by 14.0% year on year to just over a million units. Meanwhile, revenues soared 31.0% to ₩37.7 trillion (£23 billion), although this was buoyed by the weakening of the South Korean won currency.

Hyundai has therefore increased its 2022 revenue growth forecast by 6% to 19-20%. Predicted operating profit margins were raised by 1% to 6.5-7.5%.

This bullishness has been prompted by significant growth in sales of highly profitable premium models.

Sales of electric vehicles – which accounted for 5.1% of Hyundai’s overall output in Q3 – grew 27.1% year on year to around 52,000 units.

This was helped by the launch of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 – a long-range rival to the Tesla Model 3 – which recorded 2660 deliveries and 40,000 back orders in its home market.

Hyundai-owned premium marque Genesis, which recently launched the GV60 crossover, sold 8.7% more vehicles than in Q3 2021 – approximately 50,000 in total.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Toyota Lexus EV concept lineup 2021 front
Toyota Compact Cruiser and battery-electric Crown have been axed, according to report

Report: Toyota revises EV plans

Report: Toyota revises EV plans
Hyundai badge close up Ioniq 5 2022
Hyundai's EV sales grew 27.1% year on year in Q3 2022
Hyundai profits fall in Q3 despite soaring sales
Hyundai profits fall in Q3 despite soaring sales
ACB trends 1 draft2
Autocar Business subscribers can download ten reports over next two weeks
Autocar Business names the top 10 trends for 2023
Autocar Business names the top 10 trends for 2023
byd atto 3 2022 front quarter static paris motor show
Relatively young Chinese company BYD is already one of the world's biggest car makers

Editor's letter: Action needed to save European car industry

Editor&#039;s letter: Action needed to save European car industry
Cruise Origin 2022 front quarter tracking
First Autocar Business Trends report looks at autonomous vehicles and GM's Cruise division
Autocar Business Trends 2022: When will self-driving take off?
Autocar Business Trends 2022: When will self-driving take off?

View all business news

Read our review

Car review

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Following Ioniq 5's success , Hyundai has created an even more distinctive saloon to challenge the Tesla Model 3

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
Hyundai Ioniq 6
Read our full road test review
Read more

Despite the improvement in year-on-year sales, Hyundai reduced its annual sales forecast by 7.0% to 4.01 million units, citing parts shortages and the rocketing cost of raw materials.

Parts shortages are expected to continue to affect the wider industry over the next year. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares recently said the semiconductor chip shortage will end by late 2023 but added that a small number of “trouble makers” were disrupting supply in the meantime.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive

View all latest drives