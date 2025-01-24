How Trump plans to transform the American car industry

The American automotive landscape could be fundamentally reshaped under new US president Donald Trump, as he promises to suppress the growth of EVs and green energy in favour of fossil fuels and hike taxes on imported vehicles and parts.

Both shifts will affect European car makers, too. Those exporting from the EU and the UK are bracing themselves for higher barriers to entry into a key market, potentially reducing their sales and income.

Meanwhile, the promise to junk incentives for EVs and their assembly and supply chains will, if comprehensive, prompt a fundamental rethink to production planning and investment in the US.