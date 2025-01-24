BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How Trump plans to transform the American car industry
UP NEXT
Xpeng Land Aircraft Carrier with 'flying car' on track for 2026

How Trump plans to transform the American car industry

Heavy tariffs on Mexico and the cancellation of EV grants are among the new US president's big plans

Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
24 January 2025

The American automotive landscape could be fundamentally reshaped under new US president Donald Trump, as he promises to suppress the growth of EVs and green energy in favour of fossil fuels and hike taxes on imported vehicles and parts.

Both shifts will affect European car makers, too. Those exporting from the EU and the UK are bracing themselves for higher barriers to entry into a key market, potentially reducing their sales and income. 

Meanwhile, the promise to junk incentives for EVs and their assembly and supply chains will, if comprehensive, prompt a fundamental rethink to production planning and investment in the US.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Citroen C4 review 2025 001 front tracking
Citroën C4
Citroën C4
KGM Actyon review 2025001 front tracking
KGM Actyon
KGM Actyon
renault rafale front cornering
Renault Rafale
7
Renault Rafale
Tesla Model 3 RT 20191612
Used Tesla Model 3 2017-2023 review
Used Tesla Model 3 2017-2023 review
MG ZS Hybrid review 2025 001 front tracking
MG ZS
6
MG ZS

View all car reviews