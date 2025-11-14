BACK TO ALL NEWS
How I'll get Vauxhall back on track: new boss tells all

Vauxhall is a very different company to when Steve Catlin was last there; he aims to return it to the glory days

Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
14 November 2025

Vauxhall is a very different place from the one that new managing director Steve Catlin left back in 2015.

Then, as retail sales director, he worked for parent company General Motors at the sizeable Griffin House in Luton, not far from the Vauxhall manufacturing plant and once home to a staff of over 2000. Ten years later, the plant has been shut and Griffin House sold and demolished.

Catlin, having returned to lead the brand this year after stints at the Volkswagen Group and Volvo Financial Services, doesn’t command his empire from a comfortable corner office guarded by a personal assistant.

