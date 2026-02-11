BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ford posts £5.9bn loss due to EV struggles and is outsold by BYD

Company's shift in strategy has led to huge losses, while Chinese giant has stolen its sales thunder

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
11 February 2026

Ford posted a massive $8.2 billion (£5.9bn) loss last year, the result of a massive writedown due to an overhaul of its struggling EV business – and has dipped below BYD in terms of sales.

The American company recorded total wholesale volumes of 4,394,000 vehicles globally in 2025, compared with around 4.6 million for its Chinese rival.

