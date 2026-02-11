Ford posted a massive $8.2 billion (£5.9bn) loss last year, the result of a massive writedown due to an overhaul of its struggling EV business – and has dipped below BYD in terms of sales.
The American company recorded total wholesale volumes of 4,394,000 vehicles globally in 2025, compared with around 4.6 million for its Chinese rival.
