A-Class rides again: Mercedes goes for growth with huge sales push

At its recent capital markets day, Mercedes-Benz reintroduced a word not touted much by the company since its famous ‘Economics of Desire’ pitch to investors in 2022, overlooking the Cote d’Azur.

“I don't think I've heard the word ‘growth’ as often from you guys since Monaco,” said Tim Rokossa, analyst at Deutsche Bank, during the Q&A session. “Is ‘value over volume’ over with this announcement?”