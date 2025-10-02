What David Hasselhoff depicted back in the 1980s with KITT, a sentient Pontiac Trans Am, car makers and their technology partners now believe is becoming a reality for everyone.

Smarter software, ballooning levels of computer power and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) are on the cusp of allowing drivers to create a relationship with their car that some are predicting will border on friendship.

But is the consumer really ready for that?

“That car is more like an intelligent machine, an intelligent thinking machine,” Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius recently said of the new GLC EQ. “The