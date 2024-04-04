UK car registrations up 10.4% year on year as fleets boost growth

New car registrations increased 10.4% year on year in March, representing the industry’s 20th consecutive month of growth, according to new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

A total of 317,786 cars were registered across the country, with the growth attributed to the first plate changeover of the year (from 73 to 24) and continued fleet investment.

Although numbers rose year on year, registrations are still down 30.6% compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Registrations from private buyers also dropped by 7.7%,