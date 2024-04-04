BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK car registrations up 10.4% year on year as fleets boost growth
UP NEXT
Exclusive: Nio gives its EVs a "European flavour" in Oxfordshire

UK car registrations up 10.4% year on year as fleets boost growth

Despite the increase, the figures are still 30.6% down on pre-pandemic levels
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
4 April 2024

New car registrations increased 10.4% year on year in March, representing the industry’s 20th consecutive month of growth, according to new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). 

A total of 317,786 cars were registered across the country, with the growth attributed to the first plate changeover of the year (from 73 to 24) and continued fleet investment. 

Although numbers rose year on year, registrations are still down 30.6% compared with pre-pandemic levels. 

Related articles

Registrations from private buyers also dropped by 7.7%,

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

porsche taycan 4s review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan
Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser
alfa romeo tonale review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Tonale
6
Alfa Romeo Tonale
bmw x6m review 2024 01 front tracking
BMW X6 M Competition
6
BMW X6 M Competition

View all car reviews