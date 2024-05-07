BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Inside one brand’s struggle to stay alive in China’s cut-throat car market
UP NEXT
Audi CEO on his biggest challenges: "I’ve never seen anything like it"

Inside one brand’s struggle to stay alive in China’s cut-throat car market

Motivational messages posted above factory urinals reveal high stakes for Zeekr in a make-or-break year
Nick Gibbs
News
7 mins read
7 May 2024

Male workers stopping for a pee break at Zeekr’s impressive new factory in Ningbo, south of Shanghai in China, are faced with a motivational poster that reads more like a threat. “To live, to win it all, what does it mean? It means that even a small mistake is not allowed in 2024!” 

Above the next urinal, the message – from Zeekr CEO An Conghui – is even more stark. “The knockout competition has kicked off. Whether we can win or not this year holds the key to our future.”

In China’s cut-throat car market, only the fittest survive and the premium-angled electric Zeekr brand needs to be fit because it arguably holds the key to the long-term health of parent company Geely. 

Related articles

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

jeep grand cherokee review 2024 01 front cornering
Jeep Grand Cherokee
6
Jeep Grand Cherokee
bentley bentayga mulliner ewb review 202401 front cornering
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
8
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
Renault Twizy front three quarter lead
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
6
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
ferrari sf90 xx spider review 2024 24 cornering front
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
8
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler

View all car reviews