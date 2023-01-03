BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai Motor Group targets 7.5 million sales in 2023
UP NEXT
2024 Maserati MC20 Folgore EV to retain V6 character

Hyundai Motor Group targets 7.5 million sales in 2023

Genesis, Hyundai and Kia eye 10% combined growth, with supply chain problems set to ease
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
3 January 2023

The Hyundai Motor Group forecasts a near-10% increase in its sales for 2023 as it approaches “the end of this long tunnel of Covid-19”.

The firm today announced its brands’ global sales performances for 2022: Hyundai (and fledgling offshoot Genesis) delivered 3,944,579 cars, while Kia managed 2,903,619.

These figures represent a year-on-year growth of 1.4% and 4.6% respectively, despite challenges such as the semiconductor chip shortage and the looming threat of recession affecting both supply and demand for cars.

Given each brand saw sales grow under such conditions, the Hyundai Group is targeting an overall increase of 9.8% – to 7.5 million cars – in 2023.

Speaking at the group’s new year town hall meeting, executive chair Euisun Chung remarked: “We are nearing the end of this long tunnel of Covid-19.” He added that the pandemic’s impact has been felt “far and wide, with increased interest rates, inflation and fluctuation in exchange rates”.

The success of the firm’s electrification efforts – continuing with the global launch of the Hyundai Ioniq 6, as well as the arrival of the next-generation Hyundai Kona and the all-new Kia EV9 SUV – will be instrumental to further growth.

Software developments will be emphasised in each new car, with Hyundai and Kia adding over-the-air update functionality to all its models by 2025. New services will include level-three autonomous driving technology for the flagship Genesis G90 and Kia EV9, but this functionality will initially be limited to motorways in South Korea.

“We’re also planning to commercialise robotaxis with level-four autonomous driving in North America,” added Chung, referring to the fleet of self-driving Hyundai Ioniq 5s launched with Uber in Las Vegas.

Alongside new electric models, the Hyundai Group also plans to capture a slice of the purpose-built vehicle (PBV) market, promising the arrival of new models later this year. Its first PBV – the Kia Niro Plus taxi, based on the previous-generation crossover – began sales in Korea in early 2022.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Hyundai Kona 2023 front quarter static render
The next-generation model of the popular Hyundai Kona arrives later this year

Hyundai Motor Group targets 7.5 million sales in 2023

Hyundai Motor Group targets 7.5 million sales in 2023
FFI Image TruckA 8K 20220118 lockup
WAE Technologies will supply motorsport-derived battery technology to industrial giant Fortescue
Williams Advanced Engineering rebrands to WAE Technologies
Williams Advanced Engineering rebrands to WAE Technologies
Tesla Model 3 Model Y at Supercharger front 2023
An overwhelming majority of Tesla's fourth-quarter sales were of the Model 3 and the Model Y
Tesla sales fall short in final quarter of 2022
Tesla sales fall short in final quarter of 2022
Ford Transit Custom 2020 front quarter tracking
Ford Transit Custom is likely to have been the UK's best-selling vehicle for the second year in a row

Inside the industry: what to expect from 2022 sales figures

Inside the industry: what to expect from 2022 sales figures
Mercedes Benz dealer 2018
Losses through the first half of the 2022 will result in year-end figures being lower than 2021
European car sales uptick fuels global optimism
European car sales uptick fuels global optimism

View all business news

Back to top

In 2025, the firm will launch its first PBV based on a ‘skateboard’ platform – such as E-GMP, used by the Genesis GV60, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Related articles

Closing the meeting, Chung said: “Amid uncertain external circumstances and the rapidly changing industry paradigm, the [Hyundai] Group, together, will continue to build trust by taking on challenges, and change proactively with a positive can-do spirit and thorough preparedness to make a new leap and achieve sustainable growth.”

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives