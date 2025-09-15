BMW doesn’t fear the incoming wave of aggressive Chinese rivals, its sales boss has said, insisting they will find it very hard to dominate the European market.

Firms such as BYD, Chery (which owns Omoda and Jaecoo) and Xpeng have all expanded rapidly in the UK and Europe in recent years. But Jochen Goller doesn’t believe they will eat into BMW’s market share.

Speaking to Autocar ahead of the Munich motor show, Goller said: "When Toyota came, afterwards BMW was still selling more cars than before.