BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Report: Stellantis axes level-three autonomous driving system
UP NEXT
Classic V8 Defender gets Series 1 makeover for £250k

Report: Stellantis axes level-three autonomous driving system

Autodrive would have allowed eyes-off, hands-off driving at up to 37mph – but there is 'limited market demand'

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
26 August 2025

Stellantis has reportedly axed its level-three driver assistance software, which would have enabled its cars to take full control from their drivers in certain conditions.

The multinational manufacturer said the system, named Autodrive, was “available and ready to be deployed”, but was on hold due to “limited market demand”. 

However, Reuters has reported that the system is no longer set to make it to market due to the lack of demand, high costs and technical challenges.

Autodrive would have offered drivers the ability to take their hands off the wheel and eyes off the road at speeds up to 37mph, regardless of lighting or weather conditions.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Macan EV review 2025 001
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
VW ID7 GTX 2025 Review RT front action 0637
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
6
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
Dacia Bigster review 2025 01 front cornering
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat

View all car reviews