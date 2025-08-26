Stellantis has reportedly axed its level-three driver assistance software, which would have enabled its cars to take full control from their drivers in certain conditions.

The multinational manufacturer said the system, named Autodrive, was “available and ready to be deployed”, but was on hold due to “limited market demand”.

However, Reuters has reported that the system is no longer set to make it to market due to the lack of demand, high costs and technical challenges.

Autodrive would have offered drivers the ability to take their hands off the wheel and eyes off the road at speeds up to 37mph, regardless of lighting or weather conditions.