Autocar Great Women 2025: Nominate yourself or a colleague now

Awards, to be held on 30 April, celebrate the achievements of the most influential women in the motoring sector

Autocar
News
1 min read
4 December 2024

Entries are now open for the Autocar Great Women: Rising Stars awards 2025. 

These awards are an initiative run by Autocar in association with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, celebrating the up-and-coming stars of the British automotive industry.

The industry’s top rising stars will be announced at a ceremony on 30 April. 

The top candidates will be selected from the following areas of the car industry: Customer aftercare; Marketing; Manufacturing; Mobility and digital; Operations; Diversity, equality and inclusion; PR and communications; Purchasing; Sales - retail; Sales - OEM;  Vehicle development.

In addition, there will be an apprentice category.

Information on each category is detailed on the nomination form, which you can access by clicking here

Rising Stars 2023 winners

Autocar Great Women: Rising Stars 2023 winners 

A winner will be selected in each category, with an overall victor then chosen from that shortlist. Individuals can put themselves forward for consideration, or can be nominated by friends, colleagues and employers.Please look far and wide within your organisation for women to nominate - we’re encouraging people to think outside of their immediate team for people deserving of an award.

Those nominating will need to supply evidence of the nominee’s potential to rise to the top of the industry.

There is no limit on the number of nominations submitted, but they must be registered by 11.59pm on 31 January.

Submit your entry, or nominate a colleague, here

 

Arthur Sleep 4 December 2024

Why?  If we have equality, and we do, why run this?  It's patronising to women!

