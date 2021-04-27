BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 276bhp Hyundai Elantra N could come to Europe

Motorists invited to contribute to What Car? Reliability Survey 2021

Tell What Car? about your car for this year's Reliability Survey and you could win £250
27 April 2021

New cars are gaining ever more complex safety and connectivity technology, from automatic emergency braking systems to online concierge services that can check where you are going and book you a parking space for when you arrive.

That means there are more things than ever to potentially go wrong, which is why Autocar's sister site What Car? is inviting your contributions to its annual Reliability Survey. To thank you for taking part, you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win a £250 Amazon voucher. 

The aim is to gather information about the dependability of as many car models as possible and share this with car buyers to help them make the most informed buying choices.

If your car has suffered a fault in the past year, tell What Car? which of 15 different areas was affected, how long the car was out of action and, crucially, how much it cost to be fixed. This information is used to create a unique reliability rating for each model. 

The 2020 What Car? Reliability Survey contains data on 175 models from 31 car brands. Complete the 2021 survey now to help us gain ratings for even more car models. 

Click here to complete the survey.

