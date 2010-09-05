BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Why the all-new Kia Sportage is the smart company car choice
UP NEXT
Porsche Macan and Audi Q6 EVs: crucial sports SUVs land in 2023

Why the all-new Kia Sportage is the smart company car choice

With premium style, advanced tech and impressively low plug-in hybrid running costs, here’s why Kia’s fresh new SUV is perfect for work and play
Autocar
Promoted
6 mins read
5 September 2010

When it comes to choosing your next company car, the all-new fifth-generation Kia Sportage is a ground-up redesign of Kia’s heartland SUV that hits the mark on almost every key point for both user-choosers and fleet managers alike.Boasting premium style that will grab the attention of clients, colleagues, friends and family, advanced in-car connectivity and driving tech that helps you work smarter on the road, as well as more interior space for you, your passengers and your luggage, and the option of a plug-in hybrid that helps you control your on-the-road expenses, it sets a wealth of new benchmarks for the SUV company car segment.Find out how Kia Business can help you find the perfect company car for you or your fleet

Engine choice

When it comes to picking your next company car, choice matters. That’s why the all-new Kia Sportage comes with a range of adaptable engines that help you find the right balance of cutting your driving expenses, while also flexing to fit your lifestyle.

Related articles

The star of the all-new Kia Sportage’s engine line-up – and probably the pick of the pack for no-compromise company car drivers – is the new plug-in hybrid model. Blending Kia’s award-wining 1.6-litre T-GDI turbo petrol engine with a 66.9kW electric motor and an advanced 13.8kWh lithium-ion battery, it boasts up to 43 miles (WLTP) of pure electric range, or up to 48 miles when you’re doing city driving.

As most everyday round commutes and family tasks typically take 10-20 miles, that means you can spend more of your time driving on zero-emissions all-electric power. Recharging the plug-in hybrid battery at home overnight, you can make significant savings on your driving costs. Alternatively, you can use a ‘one card fits all’ Kia Charge account – giving you access to the vast majority of UK public charging networks, with a choice of simple monthly payments that fit your charging needs.

When you do need to take your work (or your weekends) that bit further, the all-new Kia Sportage’s petrol and electric motors work together intelligently to provide the perfect flexible balance of hybrid efficiency and long-distance petrol practicality – providing a punchy 265PS and 350Nm of torque, while still delivering fuel efficiency up to 252mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 25g/km.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Kia Sportage FD 37

Kia Sportage

Fifth-generation compact SUV does refinement, handling precision, technology, space and alternative style well (if you like the new look). Hybrid powertrain lacks a little versatility and has pretty average economy, though

Read our review
Back to top

That means the all-new Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid boasts a benefit-in-kind (BIK) rate of just 8% for the 2022/2023 to 2024/2025 tax years. As a result, BIK contributions for a 20% tax payer would be just over £51 per month, while a 40% tax payer would still pay just over £102 per month.

Also available on the Kia Sportage line-up are wide selection of standard, hybrid and mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines that improve your efficiency in every situation, without you needing to worry about the logistics of home or public charging. 

Make the right impression; work smarter

When it comes to making a good first impression, the all-new Kia Sportage has been crafted to stand out from the pack. Its sleek, muscularly assertive and dynamically modern design delivers dramatic road presence – whether your day is moving at 70mph, or you’re making a bold entrance for your next meeting.It all starts with the all-new Kia Sportage’s striking full-face grille, which links Kia’s modern ‘Tiger Nose’ signature to the distinctive boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights and Matrix LED headlights*. The sweeping sporty profile is accentuated by a black roof option that is available on the all-new Kia Sportage’s trim line-up for the first time, while the muscular wide fastback rear ensures you won’t be forgotten.

Advertisement
Back to top

Inside, the all-new Kia Sportage is crafted to deliver premium first-class levels of style and comfort, while being engineered with the latest breakthrough technology to help you get a clear sense of direction, make all the right connections, and work smarter. It’s all framed around a sculpted curved digital display*, which swoops beautifully around the sporty D-cut steering wheel.

Boasting the latest display technology for precise ultra-clear graphics, and blending a 12.3-inch supervision cluster for key driving information and a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen for navigation and infotainment, it’s the ideal way to navigate your day, with live traffic data and weather and fuel prices that help you stay on track, on time and under budget,

Equally, you get all the usual seamless and intuitive smartphone integration and voice control features you would expect from Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Kia Connect, with a high-speed wireless smartphone charger to boot. That means you keep in touch with colleagues, clients, friends and family, stay better informed with the latest podcasts, or take a break from work with your favourite tunes.

Want the perfect motivational soundtrack to gee you up before your next pitch? Then add the fully immersive crystal-clear surround-sound of the Harman Kardon premium sound system* to your spec list.

Advertisement
Back to top

More head space for work; more room for adventure

The interior of the all-new Kia Sportage also boasts more space, with up to 996mm of headroom and 998mm of legroom in the second row. A nice touch on the back of the front seats is the USB charging for rear passengers*, and an integrated coat hanger – helping you stay smart, even on long journeys.

You also get impressive luggage space. Depending on which model you pick from the all-new Kia Sportage’s simple-to-navigate and impressively equipped trim line-up, you get up to 591 litres (VDA) as standard with the easily adjustable 40:20:40-split rear seats upright, or up to 1,780 litres with them folded down. A smart power tailgate makes accessing all that load space even easier.

Even better, all-wheel-drive variants of the all-new Kia Sportage now offer even broader off-road capability – helping you extend every element of your life to go the extra mile and head off the beaten track – with a new Terrain Mode that offers specific settings optimised for snow, mud and sand.

Tech that lends a helping hand to keep you safe

The all-new Kia Sportage also takes much of the stress out of driving, with a wealth of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) – named DriveWise – which are designed to intuitively lend a welcome helping hand in every situation, and ensure that every journey is more relaxing and safer.

Advertisement
Back to top

Whether you’re looking to pip your rivals on your next sales pitch, or make a pre-dawn escape to enjoy more of the weekend, the Intelligent Front Lighting System helps guide you through early morning getaways with clever technology that automatically avoids dazzling other road users when you’re on full beam.

When you’re on the motorway, Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) work together to keep you on the straight and narrow – automatically adjusting your speed to local limits and curves in the road layout, while also centring your car in its lane, and maintaining a set distance and speed from the vehicle in front.

When changing lanes, a Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM) helps you see the bigger picture by displaying a real-time image of the road behind you in the instrument cluster, while the Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) provides a warning to drivers if there is passing traffic, or actively controls your car to help avoid a collision.

Once you’re in the city, the all-new Kia Sportage’s Forward Collision-Avoidance System now features ‘junction turning’ functionality that helps you avoid collisions with oncoming cars when turning left at junctions.

And once you reach your destination, the Rear-View Monitor or Surround View Monitor works with the parking sensors to give you an enhanced visual and audible sense of your surroundings. Should you find your car tightly hemmed in, you can use Kia’s clever Remote Smart Parking Assist* feature to move the car in and out of the space remotely, making access easier.

Working alongside a wealth of other benefits that come from being a Kia owner – including a comprehensive 7-year 100,000-mile warranty, as well as a 24/7 Roadside Assistance package in partnership with the RAC that covers Europe, and flexible easy online service booking – it all adds up to make the all-new Kia Sportage the smarter company car pick.

*Grade dependent

 

Advertisement
Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 1 5dr
2015
£8,995
80,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 1 5dr
2015
£9,195
71,001miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 2 5dr
2015
£9,450
80,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 3 5dr
2015
£9,495
92,286miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 2 5dr
2015
£9,795
71,937miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 2.0 Crdi Kx-2 5dr
2015
£10,299
71,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg Axis Edition 5dr
2016
£10,395
80,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 1 5dr
2015
£10,395
42,400miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 1 5dr
2016
£10,499
66,345miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
The discussion board is currently closed for new comments while we carry out some maintenance. In the meantime, please join the debate on our social media channels.

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives