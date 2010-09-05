Why the all-new Kia Sportage is the smart company car choice

When it comes to choosing your next company car, the all-new fifth-generation Kia Sportage is a ground-up redesign of Kia’s heartland SUV that hits the mark on almost every key point for both user-choosers and fleet managers alike.Boasting premium style that will grab the attention of clients, colleagues, friends and family, advanced in-car connectivity and driving tech that helps you work smarter on the road, as well as more interior space for you, your passengers and your luggage, and the option of a plug-in hybrid that helps you control your on-the-road expenses, it sets a wealth of new benchmarks for the SUV company car segment.Find out how Kia Business can help you find the perfect company car for you or your fleet

Engine choice

When it comes to picking your next company car, choice matters. That’s why the all-new Kia Sportage comes with a range of adaptable engines that help you find the right balance of cutting your driving expenses, while also flexing to fit your lifestyle.

The star of the all-new Kia Sportage’s engine line-up – and probably the pick of the pack for no-compromise company car drivers – is the new plug-in hybrid model. Blending Kia’s award-wining 1.6-litre T-GDI turbo petrol engine with a 66.9kW electric motor and an advanced 13.8kWh lithium-ion battery, it boasts up to 43 miles (WLTP) of pure electric range, or up to 48 miles when you’re doing city driving.

As most everyday round commutes and family tasks typically take 10-20 miles, that means you can spend more of your time driving on zero-emissions all-electric power. Recharging the plug-in hybrid battery at home overnight, you can make significant savings on your driving costs. Alternatively, you can use a ‘one card fits all’ Kia Charge account – giving you access to the vast majority of UK public charging networks, with a choice of simple monthly payments that fit your charging needs.

When you do need to take your work (or your weekends) that bit further, the all-new Kia Sportage’s petrol and electric motors work together intelligently to provide the perfect flexible balance of hybrid efficiency and long-distance petrol practicality – providing a punchy 265PS and 350Nm of torque, while still delivering fuel efficiency up to 252mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 25g/km.