How British Gas and Hive are rethinking home charging

How British Gas and Hive are rethinking home charging
Autocar
Promoted
5 mins read
14 April 2010

What do you get when you take more than 200 years’ experience in the home and combine it with one of the UK's leading smart-home providers? The answer: Hive EV Charging from British Gas: a revolutionary new way to charge your car at home.

 

More car buyers than ever are making the switch, with over 10,000 all-electric cars sold in February 2022 alone – an increase of almost 197% on 2021's figure. That's great news for helping the battle to lower our collective CO2 and emissions footprint, but it also means a lot more electric cars that are dependent on what is still a growing public charging network. Not to worry, British Gas and Hive have the perfect solution.

Hive is changing the way we charge at home, making it easier, more efficient and even cheaper to run an electric car. Combining Hive’s award-winning smart home platform with the latest home charging technology and installation by British Gas’ network of expert engineers, Hive EV Charging is the definition of home charging made easy.

 

Trusted experts work with trusted experts. That’s why What Car? and Autocar are proud to partner with British Gas and Hive. We believe simple helpful practical advice and support is crucial to helping even more of us make the electric switch, and Hive reinforces that vision with the experience of expert British Gas engineers, who provide helpful hands-on support from your first inquiry through to your third-year anniversary, and beyond.

 

Learn more about how Hive EV Charging can make your electric car life easier 

 

Easy to set up

 

Switching to an EV can be a big change and Hive knows that – which is why Hive has made both installing and operating a home charger easier and more convenient than ever. With roughly 80 percent of all electric car charging done at home, it's important to have the right system in place to make plugging in as quick and cost effective as possible.

 

With British Gas and Hive, you’ll be ready to start your home charging journey in five simple steps: a quick questionnaire, followed by a personalised video call, effortless installation, download of the Hive app and then start charging. That’s it. (check process is correct)

 

Hive will help you sync up your energy tariff and an expert engineer will guide you through the installation process, answering any questions you may have. And since this is only the start of your journey, a confidence inspiring 3-year warranty and 24/7 support will be available from your first home charge.

You should have an appointment to install the charger within 4-6 weeks (taking into account any paperwork and approvals which British Gas will do for you); and with installation on the day complete in less than four hours*, you’ll be up and running in no time. British Gas has one of the largest networks of experienced EV charger installers in the country, so you can rest assured the job will be done fast and done right.

 

As part of the Hive EV Charging package, you’ll receive a safe, reliable and compact 7.4kW Alfen charger – good for a full charge in under 8 hours (depending on your cars’ battery size). An intelligent LED indicator light offers another way to check your charging status while its small size and lightweight design means you can mount it on your driveway with ease.

 

Easy to use

 

Being part of the Hive home system comes with its own unique perks. Hive EV Charging is fully integrated within the award-winning Hive app, putting you at the centre of your own personal hub. That means, you’ll be able to charge your car and change your heating all in one place. It really is your one-stop-shop for all things smart home.

 

No matter where you are, you’ll always be connected to your home energy system helping you charge your car in the most cost-effective way. You can even programme your charger to automatically start charging when electricity is cheapest and greenest.

 

Real-time notifications keep you informed of when your car's plugged in and charging. Have a burning EV-related question? No problem. The Hive app offers a dedicated live chat and diagnosis for quick solutions to keep you charged up and moving.

 

Easy to save money

According to the Office of National Statistics, a third of UK emissions come from home energy supply and another third from transport, making it more important than ever to change how we live and how we move. With British Gas and Hive EV charging, it has never been simpler to save the planet and money in the process – especially helpful with fuel prices at an all-time high.

 

Knowing when to charge can be as important as how you charge, which is why Hive EV Charging has found an easy way to help you to save. The Hive app will provide an alert if you try to charge at peak times, helping you to avoid any unpleasant surprises on your next energy bill.

 

To save, you also need to understand how you’re using your electric car on a daily, weekly and even yearly basis. The Hive app will keep an eye on your charging costs and let you know exactly how much energy your EV is consuming, giving you a better idea of how to optimise your charging efficiency.

 

So, if you’re looking for the simplest and most efficient way to start charging from your home, look no further than Hive EV Charging.

 

Learn more about how British Gas and Hive is rethinking home charging 

 

*Demand for Hive EV Charging is currently very high, so there might be a slightly longer waiting time than usual to get your charger installed. Hive and British Gas will do their best to get the charger installed as quickly as possible and keep you up to date on the progress of your order. Installation can take longer than two and a half hours and must be considered on a project by project basis.

