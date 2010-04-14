How British Gas and Hive are rethinking home charging

What do you get when you take more than 200 years’ experience in the home and combine it with one of the UK's leading smart-home providers? The answer: Hive EV Charging from British Gas: a revolutionary new way to charge your car at home.

More car buyers than ever are making the switch, with over 10,000 all-electric cars sold in February 2022 alone – an increase of almost 197% on 2021's figure. That's great news for helping the battle to lower our collective CO2 and emissions footprint, but it also means a lot more electric cars that are dependent on what is still a growing public charging network. Not to worry, British Gas and Hive have the perfect solution.

Hive is changing the way we charge at home, making it easier, more efficient and even cheaper to run an electric car. Combining Hive’s award-winning smart home platform with the latest home charging technology and installation by British Gas’ network of expert engineers, Hive EV Charging is the definition of home charging made easy.

Trusted experts work with trusted experts. That’s why What Car? and Autocar are proud to partner with British Gas and Hive. We believe simple helpful practical advice and support is crucial to helping even more of us make the electric switch, and Hive reinforces that vision with the experience of expert British Gas engineers, who provide helpful hands-on support from your first inquiry through to your third-year anniversary, and beyond.

Learn more about how Hive EV Charging can make your electric car life easier

Easy to set up

Switching to an EV can be a big change and Hive knows that – which is why Hive has made both installing and operating a home charger easier and more convenient than ever. With roughly 80 percent of all electric car charging done at home, it's important to have the right system in place to make plugging in as quick and cost effective as possible.

With British Gas and Hive, you’ll be ready to start your home charging journey in five simple steps: a quick questionnaire, followed by a personalised video call, effortless installation, download of the Hive app and then start charging. That’s it. (check process is correct)

Hive will help you sync up your energy tariff and an expert engineer will guide you through the installation process, answering any questions you may have. And since this is only the start of your journey, a confidence inspiring 3-year warranty and 24/7 support will be available from your first home charge.