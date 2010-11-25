Why the new Skoda Elroq is a great company car

The perfect balance: that’s the best way to sum up the new all-electric Skoda Elroq.

As Skoda’s first compact all-electric SUV, the new Skoda Elroq slots in nicely between the hugely popular family-sized Skoda Enyaq and the upcoming ultra-compact Skoda Epiq. It offers perfectly proportioned exterior dimensions that are ideal for threading through the urban jungle, while still offering up to 360 miles of all-electric range and all the interior space you need for big weekend escapes.

The Skoda Elroq is also packed with a wealth of smart connected tech and has an interior that feels stylish and cossetting while also being more sustainable. Yet it has been designed to hit a price point that makes going electric even more affordable and even more compelling – especially when you factor in the ultra-low benefit-in-kind (BIK) rates for electric models that are so attractive for company car drivers.

But any good fleet manager or company car driver wants to know more than that. So, here – in a bit more depth – are all the reasons why the Skoda Elroq makes great sense as a great company car.

Learn more about Skoda’s fleet line-up

Great all-electric range; ultra-rapid charging

First, let’s talk capability. Because any great company car needs impressive range to help you reach out to all your clients – wherever they are. Equally, while the most savvy company car drivers will think and act smart to fit charging around natural breaks in their working day, any good all-electric company car should also offer ultra-rapid charging that cuts the time you may have to spend stood still to a minimum.

The Skoda Elroq offers a choice of three powertrains, which deliver anywhere from 230 miles of all-electric range all the way up to 360 miles – and all of them boast ultra-rapid charging capability of 145kW or more, which potentially lets you top up your battery from 10% to around 80% in under 30 minutes. That’s perfect for fitting around a lunch break, or a chance to check emails or make a couple of calls.