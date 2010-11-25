BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Why the new Skoda Elroq is a great company car
UP NEXT
New Jaecoo 7: upmarket off-roader lands with sub-£30k price

Why the new Skoda Elroq is a great company car

With up to 360 miles of range and a stylish, practical, tech-packed interior, here are all the reasons why Skoda’s new all-electric model is the perfect pick

Autocar
Promoted
9 mins read
27 November 2024

The perfect balance: that’s the best way to sum up the new all-electric Skoda Elroq. 

As Skoda’s first compact all-electric SUV, the new Skoda Elroq slots in nicely between the hugely popular family-sized Skoda Enyaq and the upcoming ultra-compact Skoda Epiq. It offers perfectly proportioned exterior dimensions that are ideal for threading through the urban jungle, while still offering up to 360 miles of all-electric range and all the interior space you need for big weekend escapes.

The Skoda Elroq is also packed with a wealth of smart connected tech and has an interior that feels stylish and cossetting while also being more sustainable. Yet it has been designed to hit a price point that makes going electric even more affordable and even more compelling – especially when you factor in the ultra-low benefit-in-kind (BIK) rates for electric models that are so attractive for company car drivers.

But any good fleet manager or company car driver wants to know more than that. So, here – in a bit more depth – are all the reasons why the Skoda Elroq makes great sense as a great company car.

Learn more about Skoda’s fleet line-up

Great all-electric range; ultra-rapid charging

First, let’s talk capability. Because any great company car needs impressive range to help you reach out to all your clients – wherever they are. Equally, while the most savvy company car drivers will think and act smart to fit charging around natural breaks in their working day, any good all-electric company car should also offer ultra-rapid charging that cuts the time you may have to spend stood still to a minimum. 

The Skoda Elroq offers a choice of three powertrains, which deliver anywhere from 230 miles of all-electric range all the way up to 360 miles – and all of them boast ultra-rapid charging capability of 145kW or more, which potentially lets you top up your battery from 10% to around 80% in under 30 minutes. That’s perfect for fitting around a lunch break, or a chance to check emails or make a couple of calls.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Hyundai bayon front tracking review
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
lexus lbx review 2024 01 front dynamic
Lexus LBX
7
Lexus LBX
vauxhall grandland ev review 2024 01
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
7
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat eHybrid
8
Volkswagen Passat eHybrid
Bentley Flying Spur review 2024 01 front tracking
Bentley Flying Spur Speed
Bentley Flying Spur Speed

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
skoda elroq prototype review 01

Skoda Elroq prototype review

Skoda attempts to bring Enyaq brilliance to the smaller end of the SUV market

Read our review
Back to top

The Skoda Elroq range starts with the entry-level Skoda Elroq 50, which combines a single rear-wheel drive electric motor that delivers 170PS and 310Nm of torque with a gross-capacity 55kWh battery to offer up to 230 miles of range. Its charging speeds of up to 145kW let you top up from 10% to 80% in as little as 25 minutes.

The Skoda Elroq 60 steps things up a notch: increasing the power output of the rear-wheel drive motor to 204PS, while also increasing the battery size to a gross-capacity 63kWh. The result: an all-electric range of more than 250 miles. The Skoda Elroq 60 also increases the charging speed capability up to 165kW, letting you top up all of that range from 10% to 80% in as little as 25 minutes on a compatible charger.

Ultimately, the Skoda Elroq 85 boasts the best range in the line-up, blending its 286PS and 545Nm rear-wheel drive motor with a gross-capacity kWh battery to offer an all-electric range of up to 360 miles. And, with ultra-rapid charging capability of up to 175kW on a compatible charger, you can top it up from 10% to 80% in as little as 28 minutes.

A fresh-faced new look for Skoda

Next up, style. Because any good company car needs to look the business with clients, while also scoring extra points on your driveway when it comes to keeping up with the Jones’s next door. The Skoda Elroq marks a bold new era for Skoda design. It’s the first model to adopt Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language, which reimagines classic and familiar details of Skoda’s design DNA for the all-electric age.

Advertisement
Back to top

It all starts with a brand-new reinterpretation of Skoda’s hallmark ‘four-eyes’ SUV headlights graphic. The split-light design blends high-mounted slimline LED upper daytime running lights with small but powerful LED modules for the main headlights. 

Optional LED Matrix beam headlights – standard on the Skoda Elroq SportLine– are also available. Using 36 individual light segments, they can selectively mask out and shield other road users from dazzle when using high beam. You also get access to five smart adaptive modes for different scenarios: City, Country, Highway, All-Weather and Tourist for driving on the other side of the road in foreign countries.

The Skoda’ Elroq’s split-light design flanks its new Tech-Deck Face: a shiny gloss-black panel which replaces the traditional Skoda grille and houses all the sensors needed to power the Skoda Elroq’s comprehensive suite of driver assistance and safety systems. You’ll also notice that the traditional Skoda ‘winged arrow’ badge on the Skoda Elroq’s bonnet has been replaced by a sleek new interpretation of the Skoda brand name in stylish Unique Dark Chrome.

Down the side of the Skoda Elroq, its sleek profile features lots of clever aero-focused details such as aerodynamically optimised wheels, wheel-gap reducers and a roof spoiler with winglets: all adding up to the cut the Skoda Elroq’a aerodynamically honed drag coefficient down to 0.26. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Then you come to the lasting impression of the Skoda Elroq. Its rear lights – sitting alongside the Skoda brand name – offer a new digital interpretation of the classic Skoda C-shaped light graphic. You also have the option to add animated rear lights with crystalline elements that offer dynamic indicators, and work with the front headlights to offer animated light signatures when you unlock and lock your vehicle.

Smarter sustainable interior style

The Skoda Elroq’s stylish makeover isn’t only skin-deep. Its spacious interior continues the Skoda Elroq’s clean streamlined Modern Solid exterior with a premium design that looks and feels as cosseting as it is packed with advanced tech.

Skoda’s Design Selection packs – Loft, Lodge, Suite and SportLine – make it easy for you to pick from a range of carefully curated and perfectly balanced interior trims, featuring high-quality materials that look and feel as stylish and premium as they are practical and durable to live with. Blending artificial leathers and soft-feel fabrics that use reclaimed and recycled materials, they’ve also been designed to be more sustainable – reducing the impact of how their made, while some of them are also more easily recyclable at end-of-life. 

Sitting at the heart of it all is a large central-mounted 13-inch display that is fitted as standard on all Skoda Elroq models. Using clearer graphics and simplified menus, it’s also smarter thanks to the Skoda Elroq’s always-online connectivity. The result is even more advanced and accurate functionality, while Skoda’s intuitive digital voice assistant Laura is now even smarter thanks to the integration of ChatGPT. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Equally, the Skoda Elroq’s always-online connectivity gives you smarter even more seamless remote control of your car through the MySkoda smartphone app – helping you plan navigation in advance, pre-warm or pre-cool your car while it’s still plugged in, and control charging remotely so you don’t waste a second.

Once you’re back on the road, the Skoda Elroq’s 5-inch Digital Cockpit and the optional Head-Up Display give you clearer insight of key driving data, including advanced driver assist features such as speed limit and traffic sign recognition – with the Skoda Elroq’s optional Head-Up Display using augmented reality to project dynamic navigation arrows, destination markers and dynamic driving aids.

And don’t think the good old reliable switches and buttons have been forgotten: a physical button bar provides quick and easy access to the most commonly used features – such as climate control, driving modes, driver aids and park assist.

Advertisement
Back to top

Smarter and safer on the road

For fleet managers and company car drivers alike, having advanced in-car technology that lends a helping hand on long journeys and an extra set of eyes to keep you safe is paramount. 

The new Skoda Elroq offers even more state-of-the-art driver and safety systems. Plus, alongside its extensive suite of sensors that identify hazards directly around you, the Skoda Elroq can use its always-online connectivity to access ‘swarm’ data from other Volkswagen Group vehicles, identifying hazards and delays further away.

The latest version of Skoda’s comprehensive Travel Assist suite is perfect for long motorway journeys, combining Lane Assist Plus, Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, Emergency Assist and Blind Spot Detection to help you spot unseen hazards around your car.

Equally, the Speed Assist adjusts your speed to match information from the Traffic Sign Recognition system and satellite navigation – incredibly useful for fluctuating speed limits on busy motorways and A-roads and in road works, as well as keeping track of ever-changing urban speed limits in unfamiliar areas.

The Front Assist system includes Predictive Pedestrian Protection, Predictive Cyclist Protection, Collision Avoidance Assist and Turn Assist, making it useful for spotting urban hazards. Then there’s the Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control, which optimises energy consumption by looking further ahead to automatically adapt your speed to the route and road conditions.

Then, when it does finally come time to arrive at your ultimate destination, the optional Park Assist takes the pressure out of parking. With Remote Park Assist the driver can control parking manoeuvres from outside the car from up to four metres away using the MySkoda smartphone app. Using Trained Parking, the Skoda Elroq can also learn the geography for commonly performed parking manoeuvres at up to five locations, before executing them automatically upon request.

Advertisement
Back to top

Impressive practicality

Last, but certainly not least, practicality – because any good company car needs to work hard during the day, but also needs to be practical enough for life with friends and family at the weekend. The new all-electric Skoda Elroq more than hits that brief. 

Clever compartments all around the Skoda Elroq offer up to 48 litres of everyday storage, including Skoda’s signature Jumbo box with a clever storage tray, and a storage box for passengers in the rear. And, when it comes to luggage space, you certainly won’t be left wanting. The Skoda Elroq boasts 470 litres of luggage space as standard, and up to 1,580 litres if you flip down the rear seats. 

The boot is also packed with plenty of Simply Clever ways to story or hold items – including folding hooks on both sides of the luggage compartment, a partition net screen, a cargo space under the boot floor and a height-adjustable parcel shelf that can hold up to 3kg of clobber on top of it.  A storage net under the parcel shelf that offers handy storage for your charging cable is yet another new Simply Clever solution for using the interior space of the Skoda Elroq even more wisely.

And the innovative Simply Clever features don’t stop there. You get a sustainable ice scraper with a tyre-tread depth gauge in the boot, a sustainable umbrella in the driver’s door, and a warning triangle that’s stored conveniently in the tailgate. 

There’s even a handy QR code in the boot, which lets you quickly access interactive instructional videos that help you understand the features of your car, and how to use them.

Advertisement
Back to top

Designed to fit company car budgets

The Skoda Elroq lineup has been designed with a simple-to-choose range of trim levels, interior design selections and option packs that let you pick the features that matter most to you and fit your budget.

Ultimately, since electric company cars benefit from an ultra-low benefit-in-kind (BIK) rate of just 2% in the current tax year – rising slightly to 3% in 2025/2026, and 4% in 2026/2027 – a company car driver could get behind the wheel of the entry-level Skoda Elroq SE right now from as little as £10.50pm for 20% basic rate tax payers, or as little as £21pm for drivers in the 40% tax bracket.

Equally, that impressively low rate of BIK also lets you pick a higher-spec model in the range. For example, a company car driver on the basic rate of 20% could get behind the wheel of the range-topping Skoda Elroq SportLine for as little as £12.50pm, while a company car driver in the 40% tax bracket would pay just £25pm.

And there’s no balance that’s more perfect than that.

Learn more about Skoda’s fleet line-up

Advertisement
The discussion board is currently closed for new comments while we carry out some maintenance. In the meantime, please join the debate on our social media channels.

Latest Reviews

Hyundai bayon front tracking review
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
lexus lbx review 2024 01 front dynamic
Lexus LBX
7
Lexus LBX
vauxhall grandland ev review 2024 01
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
7
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat eHybrid
8
Volkswagen Passat eHybrid
Bentley Flying Spur review 2024 01 front tracking
Bentley Flying Spur Speed
Bentley Flying Spur Speed

View all car reviews