Skoda Elroq: your essential range guide

When it comes to choice, the new Skoda Elroq has it all, and then some.

Skoda’s first compact all-electric SUV offers a comprehensive line-up of different trims with powertrains that deliver anywhere from 230 miles of all-electric range all the way up to 360 miles. Equally, with a choice of charging speeds from 145kW all the way up to 175kW, you can expect to top up that range from 10% to 80% in as little as 25 to 30 minutes on a compatible public charger.

The Skoda Elroq line-up also comes well-equipped as standard, but the model range lets you add even more of the advanced tech, and comfort and convenience features you value most – with carefully curated Interior Design Selection packs that make it easy for you to pick perfectly balanced high-quality interior and upholstery materials that look and feel as stylish as they are practical and durable to live with.

As if that wasn’t enough incentive to put the new Skoda Elroq on your shortlist, the first 475 customers who pre-order the Skoda Elroq will be entered into Skoda’s Million Mile Giveaway – with the chance to win up to 10,000 miles of free public charging. That means you can start your Skoda Elroq journey in style.

So, lets walk you through the options available to you, to help you find the perfect Skoda Elroq model for you.

Skoda Elroq SE

The Skoda Elroq line-up starts with the Skoda Elroq SE 50. It’s underpinned by a 55kWh gross-capacity battery pack powering a single rear-wheel drive motor that delivers 170PS and 310Nm of torque and up to 230 miles of all-electric range. Rapid charging capability of up to 145kW means you can top the Skoda Elroq SE 50 up from 10% to 80% in as little as 25 minutes on a compatible ultra-rapid public charger.

The Skoda Elroq SE 50 also boasts a high level of features and tech as standard. On the outside, you get stylish 19in Proteus silver alloy wheels, LED headlights and LED rear lights. Inside, the Skoda Elroq SE 50 feels incredibly premium, with a large 13in central touchscreen display and digital cockpit. The standard-fit Loft ‘Design Selection’ blends fabric and artificial leather upholstery with grey headlining and a leather two-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

The wealth of driving aids that come as standard on the Skoda Elroq SE includes traffic sign detection and blind-spot detection to lend a helping hand on long motorway journeys, as well as a rear-view camera with rear parking sensors to take the pressure out of navigating urban hazards once you reach your destination.

Skoda Elroq SE L

The Skoda Elroq SE L 60 takes everything that’s great about the Skoda Elroq SE and adds more power, more range and a lot of extra features for good measure.