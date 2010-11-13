Skoda Elroq: 8 key things to know

The new all-electric Skoda Elroq stakes a claim to be the perfect all-electric all-rounder, and there’s plenty of evidence to back that up. Let’s look at the proof.

First, Skoda’s first compact electric SUV blends a fresh design with city-friendly exterior dimensions and a stylish, spacious and practical family-friendly interior. It’s also packed with bags of driving character and plenty of advanced connected in-car tech that makes journeys easier, safer and ultimately more fun.

Depending on which model you pick, the Skoda Elroq boasts anywhere from 230 miles of all-electric range, all the way up to 360 miles of range – with ultra-rapid DC charging speeds from 145kW to 175kW letting you top-up your battery from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes.

As if that wasn’t enough, the first 475 customers who pre-order the Skoda Elroq will be entered into Skoda’s Million Mile Giveaway, with the chance to win up to 10,000 miles of free public charging. That means you can start driving the Skoda Elroq with the added confidence that your first few journeys will be even more cost-effective.

So, there are clearly plenty of reasons to love the new Skoda Elroq. But, because we like to keep things simple, let’s focus on the eight most important.

Learn more about the new all-electric Skoda Elroq

Find out more about the Skoda Elroq Million Mile Giveaway

#1 A fresh-faced new look for Skoda

The first big reason to love the new Skoda Elroq is its striking style. The launch of the Skoda Elroq marks a bold new era for Skoda design. It’s the first model to adopt Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language – which reimagines classic and familiar details of Skoda’s design DNA for the all-electric age.

As you’d expect, it starts at the front. The new Skoda Elroq is the first Skoda model to replace the brand’s traditional ‘winged arrow’ badge with a sleek modern interpretation of the Skoda word mark on top of the distinctively muscular bonnet.

Then there’s a fresh interpretation of Skoda’s iconic ‘four-eyes’ headlight design. The split-light construction blends high-mounted ultra-slimline LED daytime running lights, on top of small but powerful separate LED modules for the main headlights.

Optional LED Matrix beam headlights – which come as standard on the range-topping Skoda Elroq SportLine – blend four distinctive individual LED modules for the daytime running lights with LED blocks for the main headlights.

The main headlights’ LED blocks are made up of 36 individual light segments with smart matrix technology. This means they can selectively mask out and shield other road users when using high beam, ensuring you still have maximum illumination without dazzling other road users.