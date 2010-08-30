The all-new Skoda Kodiaq: what makes it an outstanding company car?

It goes without saying that a company car has to meet a wide range of requirements – maybe more than any other vehicle.

It needs to be cost-effective to own and run. It should be spacious and practical for work or play. And it’s always a bonus if it stands out from its competitors with impressive levels of tech and a comfortable, quality interior. Oh, and it should also be fun to drive. That’s a must.

Few cars can successfully spin so many plates. But the all-new Skoda Kodiaq does. And it does so with style.

Introducing next-generation hybrid performance

For the first time, the Skoda Kodiaq boasts a state-of-the-art plug-in hybrid powertrain. Combining an ultra-efficient 150PS 1.5 TSI petrol engine with a powerful electric motor and a large-capacity 25.7kWh battery, the all-new Kodiaq delivers up to 204PS and is capable of up to 75 miles (WLTP) of pure electric range – more than enough for most local or daily journeys.

This impressive range is achievable thanks to a battery capable of fast charging. A 50kW DC public charging station will top it back up to full in as little as 25 minutes. For those able to charge at home, an 11kW home charger is likely to take around 2.5 hours. With EV-specific home energy tariffs, low overnight charging costs (9p/kWh) mean you could recharge from as little as £2.30. On longer journeys, the electric motor works with the petrol engine to deliver impressive long-range fuel efficiency.

Picking the all-new Kodiaq plug-in hybrid also means company car drivers should be ideally placed to pay less for their car each month. Low CO2 emissions (9-12g/km) mean a benefit-in-kind (BiK) rate of just 5% – or payments that could start from as low as £56pm for a 20% taxpayer (or £112pm for a higher-rate taxpayer). So, you feel good when you’re driving, and when checking your bank balance. It also makes it even more compelling to spec a higher-level trim.