The all-new Skoda Kodiaq: what makes it an outstanding company car?

Find out how Skoda’s family-friendly SUV effortlessly fits the needs of user-choosers, salary-sacrifice drivers and fleet managers
30 August 2010

It goes without saying that a company car has to meet a wide range of requirements – maybe more than any other vehicle.

It needs to be cost-effective to own and run. It should be spacious and practical for work or play. And it’s always a bonus if it stands out from its competitors with impressive levels of tech and a comfortable, quality interior. Oh, and it should also be fun to drive. That’s a must. 

Few cars can successfully spin so many plates. But the all-new Skoda Kodiaq does. And it does so with style. 

Learn more about the all-new Skoda Kodiaq

Introducing next-generation hybrid performance 

For the first time, the Skoda Kodiaq boasts a state-of-the-art plug-in hybrid powertrain. Combining an ultra-efficient 150PS 1.5 TSI petrol engine with a powerful electric motor and a large-capacity 25.7kWh battery, the all-new Kodiaq delivers up to 204PS and is capable of up to 75 miles (WLTP) of pure electric range – more than enough for most local or daily journeys.

This impressive range is achievable thanks to a battery capable of fast charging. A 50kW DC public charging station will top it back up to full in as little as 25 minutes. For those able to charge at home, an 11kW home charger is likely to take around 2.5 hours. With EV-specific home energy tariffs, low overnight charging costs (9p/kWh) mean you could recharge from as little as £2.30. On longer journeys, the electric motor works with the petrol engine to deliver impressive long-range fuel efficiency. 

Picking the all-new Kodiaq plug-in hybrid also means company car drivers should be ideally placed to pay less for their car each month. Low CO2 emissions (9-12g/km) mean a benefit-in-kind (BiK) rate of just 5% – or payments that could start from as low as £56pm for a 20% taxpayer (or £112pm for a higher-rate taxpayer). So, you feel good when you’re driving, and when checking your bank balance. It also makes it even more compelling to spec a higher-level trim.

This efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain is available on the five-seat Kodiaq. The seven-seater comes with a 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI e-TEC mild-hybrid petrol engine or a 2.0-litre TDI diesel. But whether it’s got five seats or seven, there’s plenty of interior room.

Practically perfect in every way

Skoda’s models have always offered astonishing space. The all-new Kodiaq is no different, boasting a boot that could almost generate an echo, and seats with limousine-like legroom.

Thanks to clever battery placement, there’s little compromise, and a slightly longer frame sees the Kodiaq offer increased luggage space as standard in the five-seater – up to 910 litres, or 2,105 litres with the rear seats down. Even the seven-seater Kodiaq offers 340 litres of luggage space as standard with its additional seats – 845 litres if you remove the extra row, or 1,945 litres all-in.

“A large SUV is all about the interior, and Skoda has taken that to heart with the Skoda Kodiaq,” Autocar said in its 4.5-star review. “Inside, it’s a triumph. The old Skoda Kodiaq was spacious, and this new one is even more palatial. With the rear seat in its standard position you can stretch out, almost like in a Mercedes S-Class.”

The all-new Kodiaq is more than capable of accommodating everything passengers bring with them on their journey – from luggage and laptops to teddies and toys. So, the interior features numerous storage areas; perfect for keeping everything where it needs to be. 

Sustainable style that’s simple to choose

Exterior style and interior quality are taken to the next level, helping you make an impact on arrival, with cutting-edge, second-generation LED Matrix headlights and new matte 'Unique Dark Chrome’ detailing. A robust sculptural profile and interconnected LED rear lights with animated indicators also leave a lasting impression.

Inside, the all-new Kodiaq further evolves the Design Selections philosophy from the fully electric Skoda Enyaq – making it even easier to blend key features with coordinated colours and materials. Many of the textiles contain recycled polyester yarns, while artificial leathers have been tanned in more environmentally friendly ways. 

“The real revolution with the Skoda Kodiaq is in its general design and ambience,” Autocar said in its 4.5-star review. “In the right spec, the interior feels genuinely upmarket and very spacious with lots of practical touches and genuinely nice materials. The grey faux leather and wool and wood inserts felt a cut above some of the symphonies in plastic being churned out by ‘premium’ car makers.”

Autocar also had particular praise for the Kodiaq’s optional Ergo seats in its 4.5-star review, explaining how they contributed to a refined feel over long distances: “The optional seats are outstanding and in combination with excellent noise isolation, I can imagine 1000 miles passing by in a flash.”

An optional panoramic sunroof showers drivers and passengers in light on the dullest day, while ambient lighting adds a warm note to after-dark journeys, and the optional CANTON sound system provides full-bodied, silky-smooth sound.

Smart and intuitive connected tech

As well as luxurious quality, the all-new Kodiaq takes connected tech to another level. The large, free-standing 13” central touchscreen and 10.25” Virtual Cockpit feature a new user interface. It’s even more intuitive to use, and you can blend always-online Skoda Connect for live traffic and navigation with smartphone apps through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and AI-enhanced voice commands. 

A head-up display is also available on the Kodiaq for the first time, while the MySkoda smartphone app lets you interact with your vehicle remotely for easier route planning, charging and much more. 

The Smart Dials in the centre console offer a reassuringly physical way to fine-tune vehicle functions. Blending digital colour displays and haptic feedback, these premium dials can be customised to your preference via the infotainment system settings.

“Skoda’s engineers have put real thought into how you might want to use a car: on the road, while driving,” Autocar said in its 4.5-star review. “The user interface looks great, responds quickly, and has a good selection of physical controls with a lot of scope for user-defined shortcuts. The overall button count has been reduced, sure. But once you’ve set up some shortcuts, important functions are just a single press away. The new ‘Smart Dials’ help, too. Once you get used to them, they work remarkably well, without overloading the dashboard with buttons.”

Last but not least, four 45W UBS-C ports power laptops, tablets and smartphones, while the optional Phone Box offers wireless fast-charging for two smartphones while preventing overheating.

Tech for easier driving and enhanced safety

Whether you’re a company car driver or a fleet manager, safety is paramount. From behind the wheel, you want to keep passengers, pedestrians and other road users safe, and businesses have a duty of care for their staff. 

Fortunately, the all-new Kodiaq has a wealth of advanced driving aids that lend a helping hand to make journeys easier and safer.

Powerful, state-of-the-art sensors mean Turn Assist can help you avoid accidents at junctions, while Crossroad Assist helps you exit roads with limited visibility more safely. Exit Warning alerts you to other road users when opening any doors, while the enhanced, rear-facing Side Assist looks further behind for passing traffic.

Similarly, Travel Assist gives an even clearer view of nearby vehicles in the Virtual Cockpit, and the Assisted Drive package completes the safety offering with Adaptive Lane Assist, Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Speed Assist, and a new Attention and Drowsiness Assist all fitted as standard on this trim. 

Finally, on reaching your destination, the Intelligent Park Assist function can automatically park your car in a suitable space, while Remote Parking can park your vehicle via the MySkoda app. Trained Parking will even remember and automatically repeat previous parking manoeuvres at regular destinations, like home or work.

Perfect for fleet managers

So, those are all the reasons why the all-new Kodiaq is arguably the perfect company car if you’re behind the wheel. But what if you’re a fleet manager or business owner? Well, in addition to safe driving, you want low leasing costs, great residual value, comprehensive warranty cover, and low servicing and maintenance costs. All things that the all-new Kodiaq can deliver for your fleet.

Skoda’s strong residual values help to keep down leasing costs, and the standard three-year warranty covers the length of most leasing agreements – extendable up to five years, if needed. With 131 retailers and service centres across the UK, you and your drivers are never far from help if you need it. 

Learn more about the all-new Skoda Kodiaq

