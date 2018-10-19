New all-electric MINI Cooper: moments of magic you’ll love

From meetings and dinner reservations to sports classes and dog walks, modern life can –at times – be akin to a juggling act. That’s why it’s important to take a step back from the daily routine and appreciate the small moments of magic that can brighten your day. That’s where the new all-electric MINI Cooper has a few tricks up its sleeve.

Beyond its fresh styling that puts a modern spin on iconic looks, peppy electric power (with up to 249 miles of range and 215hp) and a stripped-back, minimalist interior, the new all-electric MINI Cooper is crammed full of little moments of wonder that are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face on every single journey. Let’s find out what they are.

OLED display: the magic circle

Inside, the new all-electric MINI Cooper is a digital wonderland – and it all stems from the spectacular state-of-the-art central OLED touchscreen display.

Designed to evoke the iconic round dials of the original 1960s Mini, this 9.5in magic circle is powered by MINI Operating System 9 to deliver a simple, intuitive interface with bold colours and ultra-crisp graphics. It even has always-online 5G connectivity to ensure you’re getting the latest navigation, traffic and charging information from the cloud.Smartphone mirroring comes as standard, as does a couple of neat tricks that are sure to get a smile from your passengers. Use three fingers to swipe from left to right while listening to music and the screen will transform (digitally, of course) into a vinyl record that you can scratch and rewind.Another neat ‘easter egg’ can be found in the navigation interface. Press and hold on the arrow that indicates your location and, as if by magic, it’ll turn into a miniature MINI Cooper.[SUBHEAD] Toggles: old magic made newAlthough the new all-electric MINI Cooper is focused on digital thinking, MINI hasn’t forgotten the iconic appeal and tactile magic of good old buttons and switches.Sitting below the large circular OLED touchscreen, this bar of switches gives you quick access to essential driving controls. There’s a cool key-shaped start/stop switch, alongside a flickable drive selector and the parking brake button. Another toggle lets you flick between the different MINI Experience Modes to match your mood (more on those in a moment).You also get a dedicated button for the MINI Parking Assistant, as well as easy-access one-touch buttons for easy front and rear window demisting, helping you make a quick getaway on frosty early mornings.

Experience Modes: personalised magic