New all-electric MINI Cooper: how it makes going electric easy

There are plenty of compelling reasons to make the switch to an electric car; ultra-low running costs, exhilarating instant acceleration, bundles of the latest gadgetry and the feel-good factor of knowing you’re not kicking out harmful gases are just a few of the major plus points.

But for some drivers yet to convert, there’s still a bit of convincing to do. You see, over the last decade or so a handful of myths have surfaced about electric cars that have casted long-lasting doubts over their capability and ultimately act as barriers for people thinking of going electric.

So, to shed some light on the subject we’ve partnered with MINI to explore some of the most common electric car misconceptions and how the new all-electric MINI Cooper overcomes them with ease.

Can the new all-electric MINI Cooper deal with my hectic week?

From meetings and dinner reservations to sports classes and dog walks, modern life can – at times – be akin to a juggling act, which means it’s important to have a car that can keep up. For some people, range and recharging acts as hurdles – but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

To start, just because the new all-electric MINI Cooper boasts a compact design that matches its iconic 1960s roots and DNA doesn’t mean that it lacks ambition when it comes to going the distance. After all, the original 1960s Mini Coopers used to drive all the way across Europe to compete in Rallye Monte Carlo.

The entry-level MINI Cooper E boasts up to 189 miles of range from its 40.7kWh lithium-ion battery (WLTP), while the longer-range MINI Cooper SE delivers up to 249 miles of range from its larger 54.2kWh battery. That means for the average UK driver who covers between 20-40 miles a day, the MINI Cooper could go for well over a week before needing a charge.And when it does come to topping up, the MINI Cooper makes it easy. The majority of your charging will be done at home – making the most of lower, more cost-effective overnight electric rates to cut your running costs – which means you’ll wake up each and every morning with a brimmed battery.

If you need to charge on-the-go throughout your week, the MINI Cooper makes that simple too. In most supermarkets, gym and town centre car parks you’ll find 11kW destination chargers that are perfect for grabbing a cost-effective top-up while going about your daily errands.If you’re after something a bit quicker, you’ll want to find yourself a rapid or ultra-rapid public charger, but we’ll come onto those in a moment.