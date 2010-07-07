Promoted | The Audi A6 e-tron concept: electrifying Audi's saloon heart

Revolution rarely happens overnight. Every radical transformation can be traced back to a series of steps that sowed the seeds of change: from spark to ignition to dramatic illumination. The Audi A6 e-tron concept – the latest statement of Audi’s bold electric intent – is rooted in such a journey. But there’s a twist to the tale.

In 2018, the Audi e-tron SUV introduced Audi’s forward-thinking philosophy for electrification to the world. In March this year, the Audi e-tron GT turned heads. Its sleek sportscar form was underpinned by stunning quattro performance and continent-crossing gran tourer-like all-electric long-distance range.

Even more recently, the Audi Q4 e-tron brought electrification and advanced driving tech to the mainstream – in a package that blended astonishing space and comfort, while belying the Q4 e-tron’s compact city-friendly exterior dimensions.

The unveil of the Audi A6 e-tron concept at the Shanghai Motor Show revealed the next phase of the story: how Audi’s e-tron philosophy will transform the saloon form that, for many, is most synonymous with Audi as the heartland of its range.

But, there’s something different about the Audi A6 e-tron concept that makes it more revolutionary than just the next evolutionary step in Audi’s all-electric plan. As a result, the Audi A6 e-tron concept might present the most dramatic – and perhaps the most intriguing – shift in electric e-tron design for hardened long-time Audi fans.

From 100 to e-tron in 53 years

Audi has a rich heritage in the mid-size saloon sector. It started with the introduction of the Audi 100 in 1968, with the iconic executive saloon setting the trend for style, performance and luxury comfort over four generations and 26 years.

In 1994, the Audi 100 was renamed the Audi A6 to fit a streamlined alphanumeric nomenclature, but the A6 has continued to evolve and set the pace as the beating core of Audi’s saloon range to this day.

The Audi A6 e-tron concept gives us the first glimpse of how this iconic Audi body style will evolve for the new electric age. It’s based on Audi’s advanced and highly versatile PPE platform – which will form the basis for a wide range of new all-electric models – from low-slung saloons to high-riding SUVs and crossovers.