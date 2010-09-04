Audi SQ8 e-tron: how it brings the fun back to electric driving

Electric SUVs have garnered a reputation for offering little in the way of driver engagement and fun character. But not all electric vehicles are born equal. That’s where the new Audi SQ8 e-tron is changing the game.

Derived from the groundbreaking Audi Q8 e-tron and refined by the expert engineers at Audi’s ‘S’ division, the Audi SQ8 e-tron combines the cosseting comfort and advanced in-car technology that we’ve come to expect from Audi, with 40 years of progressive Vorsprung Durch Technik DNA. The result: an all-electric driving experience that’s truly invigorating.

Available as a classic SUV and streamlined Sportback, the Audi SQ8 e-tron is the first all-electric Audi to feature a tri-motor setup with intelligent torque vectoring. This delivers 503PS and 973Nm of electrifying performance, as well as confidence-inspiring all-electric quattro grip.

Advanced Sports Suspension provides a sporty yet supple ride, while the uprated steering rack ensures crisp, precise turn-in and true driver engagement. Plus, the Audi SQ8 e-tron’s highly customisable ESC system offers plenty of scope to adjust a wealth of settings to your suiting – providing the perfect blend of driving fun and total reassurance.

Add to this a show-stopping design, plush, eco-conscious interior details and a range of up to 278 miles (Sportback), along with 170kWh rapid charging, and you have the ultimate family SUV that’s bringing new levels of excitement to all-electric driving.

Learn more about the Audi SQ8 e-tron

Imposing style meets efficient design

The Audi SQ8 e-tron’s amazing driving character begins with its sporty style and advanced aerodynamics. Whether you go for the SUV or Sportback, every version of the SQ8 e-tron boasts striking ‘S’ exterior styling and stealthy black brake callipers that allude to the performance within.

Up front, the clean single-frame grille strikes the perfect balance between form and function. Not only does it immediately signal Audi’s fresh new e-tron design language, but the active air shutters help with cooling and improve aerodynamic efficiency.