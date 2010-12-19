BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi Q8 e-tron: 8 ways it amps up the all-electric SUV

With cutting-edge style and an upgraded powertrain that delivers up to 343 miles of range, the Audi Q8 e-tron takes the all-electric SUV to a new high
19 December 2010

Meet the Audi Q8 e-tron: the all-new apex of Audi’s all-electric ambition. Available as a classic SUV or a sleek coupé-inspired Sportback, it blends the latest evolution of Audi’s stylishly streamlined and refined e-tron design language with an ever-more enhanced and even-more efficient electric drivetrain under its skin.

As a result, the Audi Q8 e-tron is capable of delivering up to 343 miles of all-electric range[1] – more than any other vehicle in Audi’s e-tron line-up, and firmly reinforcing its position as Audi’s flagship all-electric SUV. That’s why we decided to break down the eight biggest ways in which the Audi Q8 e-tron is a true game-changer.

#1 A fresh new style

The first thing you’ll notice about the Audi Q8 e-tron is a fresh interpretation of Audi’s fast-evolving e-tron design language. It all starts at the front, with the latest electric-focused evolution of Audi’s traditional single-frame grille.

Building on the inverted pattern that clearly marks the Audi Q8 e-tron out as an all-electric model, a new two-dimensional interpretation of Audi’s iconic four rings logo is highlighted by a white projection light that runs across the underside of the bonnet – thematically connecting the headlights across the breadth of the car to visually reinforce the Audi Q8 e-tron’s bold low-slung wide and confident stance.

audi q8 e tron 01 front tracking

Audi Q8 E-tron

New name but not a new car, instead a range-boosting update to the E-tron electric SUV

#2 Even more efficient

As always with an Audi, the Audi Q8 e-tron’s beauty is far more than skin deep. Every element of its design has been engineered and honed to deliver improved aerodynamics alongside its standout style, helping the Audi Q8 e-tron to cut even more sleekly through the air to deliver even more all-electric range.

The single-frame grille and radiator vents include active shutters that stay open when needed for cooling of the electric motors, battery or brakes, but which automatically shut when appropriate to divert air more efficiently around the Audi Q8 e-tron’s body.

Front bumper vents and wheel spoilers create air curtains that help air flow more efficiently around the wheels, along the sides and underneath the Audi Q8 e-tron, while the flat enclosed underbody use carefully placed indentations to guide air smoothly to the rear diffuser.

As a result, the Audi Q8 e-tron SUV boasts a drag coefficient of just 0.26Cd, while the sleek Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback boasts a drag coefficient of just 0.24Cd.

#3 Even more range: up to 343 miles

Aerodynamics aren’t the only area in which Audi has optimised the efficiency and range of the Audi Q8 e-tron. Audi has learned a lot about all-electric drivetrains in the last decade, all of which has gone into the tech that underpins the Audi Q8 e-tron.

Using advanced cell technology and optimised chemistry, Audi has optimised the energy density of its lithium-ion batteries by around 20%. Working with enhanced cooling and battery management, the result is more range and improved charging performance.

Equally, Audi has improved the efficiency of its electric motors: using 14 coils, rather than 12, to generate a stronger electrical field. Depending on how you apply the power, it delivers either more torque for more potent acceleration, or selectively lowers the electrical consumption of the motors to deliver extended range.

Last, but not least, the Audi Q8 e-tron’s adjustable regenerative braking has been boosted so it can capture more energy and redirect it back to the battery. In fact, the Audi Q8 e-tron’s regenerative braking system can potentially cover more than 90% of everyday deceleration (up to around 0.3g). The result: up to 343 miles of range on the Audi Q8 55 Sportback e-tron with its 114kWh battery[1].

#4 Faster recharging: in as little as 28 minutes

Big all-electric range figures aren’t the only way to get where you’re going in the most efficient way. Cutting the time that you spend charging is also key – especially on long journeys where you need to do big mid-trip top-up charges.

That’s why every element of the Audi Q8 e-tron’s all-electric powertrain has been optimised for even faster on-the-go charging.

Under its skin is the latest 400V technology – giving you access to ultra-rapid charging speeds up to 150kWh on the Audi Q8 50 e-tron and up to 170kW charging capacity on the Audi Q8 55 e-tron and Audi SQ8 e-tron models.

Equally, the charging curve for the Audi Q8 e-tron’s batteries has been optimised for the most common ultra-rapid charging scenarios. As a result, the Audi Q8 55 e-tron’s 114kWh battery can be recharged from 10% to 80% (worth around 240 miles of range) in as little as 31 minutes, while the Audi Q8 50 e-tron’s 95kWh battery can be recharged from 10% to 80% in as little as 28 minutes.

The new Audi Q8 e-tron also makes charging easier, with Plug & Charge capability that recognises the charging unit and does automatic billing. Working with the new Audi charging service (which will replace the Audi e-tron Charging Service in 2023) it gives you instant seamless access to around 400,000 public charging points from a wealth of big-name brands across Europe.

#4 Digital Matrix LED headlights that are truly illuminating

The Audi Q8 e-tron gives you access to Audi’s latest-generation Digital Matrix LED headlights, featuring advanced tech that shines new light on safer driving. 

The Digital Micromirror Device in the Digital Matrix LED headlights is made up of over a million micromirrors that can be individually switched on or off. When you approach and unlock the Audi Q8 e-tron it projects a high-resolution animated light sequence onto the road and nearby walls, marking your car our from the pack.

Once you’re out on the road, it’s all about safety. The Audi Q8 e-tron’s Digital Matrix LED headlights can project key safety information onto the road surface ahead of the car – whether it’s markings to clearly illuminate the lane you’re driving in, or direction indicators that give fellow road users even clearer sight of your next move.

The glare-free precision high-beam intelligently and selectively blanks out individual micromirrors so that you can retain a clear view of the road ahead, without affecting the vision of fellow road users. It can also spot and recognise pedestrians, providing clear illumination that warns you of their presence at the side of the road.

#5 Three drivetrains: from more range to big thrills

Think a large all-electric SUV can’t be fun to drive? Think again. The Audi Q8 e-tron comes with a choice of three drivetrains that offer the perfect balance of more performance or more range.

First, the Audi Q8 50 e-tron, which uses front and rear motors to deliver up to 340PS and 664Nm in boost mode, with true all-wheel drive. Its 95kWh battery offers up to 281 miles of all-electric range on SUV models and up to 290 miles on the Sportback.

Next, the Audi Q8 55 e-tron. Once again, it uses front and rear motors for true all-wheel drive, but boasts enhanced power of up to 408PS and 664Nm of torque in boost mode, while offering range of up to 330 miles on the SUV and 343 miles on the Sportback, thanks to its larger-capacity 114kWh battery.

Finally, the range-topping Audi SQ8 e-tron, which uses one 168PS motor on the front axle and two 133PS motors at the rear for enhanced power and torque delivery across the rear axle. Working together, they deliver up to 503PS and 973Nm in boost mode – getting you from 0-62mph in as little as 4.5 seconds, while still offering up to 284 miles of range in the SUV and up to 295 miles in the Sportback.

On the move, the Audi Q8 e-tron’s front and rear motors intelligently blend the best of single-axle drive for enhanced efficiency and increased range, with the ability to instantly switch to the improved handling and traction of quattro all-wheel drive for engaging handling and confidence-inspiring traction.

The Audi Q8 e-tron also comes with air-spring suspension as standard. This advanced system can lower the height of the vehicle by up to 76mm, making it even more sleek at motorway speeds to enhanced long-distance range, or working with the electronic stability control (ESC) to optimise lateral cornering dynamics.

#7 The comfort of sustainable design

Using the longer wheelbase and extra interior space opened up by Audi’s dedicated all-electric platform – and perfectly befitting its position as Audi’s flagship all-electric SUV – the Audi Q8 e-tron feels like an incredibly spacious luxurious lounge inside.

There’s spacious comfortable seating and legroom for five, with a two-part electronically opening panoramic glass roof adding to the bright, airy feel. In the back there’s up to 569 litres of luggage space in the SUV and 528 litres in the Sportback, while both models also have a 62-litre-capacity ‘frunk’.

Audi’s high-definition virtual cockpit puts key driving information in your line of sight, while also letting you swipe in information from Audi’s intuitive MMI Navigation, infotainment and connectivity apps. In the centre console, two vertically stacked high-resolution digital touchscreen displays replace most of the conventional dials. Intuitive voice control means you barely need to lift a finger to control it all.

Equally, the Audi Q8 e-tron proves sustainable thinking doesn’t need to compromise cosseting comfort. As well as synthetic leather seat trims, you can pick a Dinamica micro-fibre, made of around 45% polyester fibres from recycled PET plastic bottles, while also benefiting from a new solvent-free manufacturing process. You can also choose from a range of high-quality porous wood veneers for the decorative inlays – including grainy ash and sycamore – which offer a more organic-feeling alternative to Audi’s traditional high-tech sporty aluminium or carbon fibre inlays.

As a result, the Audi Q8 e-tron has been certified as net-carbon-neutral for European and US customers in terms of its manufacture and delivery – giving you the confidence you’re contributing to a closed, efficient and sustainable material loop.

#8 Even more driving tech

Last but not least, the Audi Q8 e-tron is powered by up to five radar sensors, five cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors, delivering up to 40 driver assistance systems that are designed to make journeys easier, less stressful, and safer.

One key new feature is Remote Park Assist Plus, which helps the Audi Q8 e-tron to squeeze into (and out of) even the tightest of parking space, with you controlling the parking procedure remotely through the myAudi smartphone app.

So, from your first look to your final lingering glance, those are all the ways that the Audi Q8 e-tron stands out and leaves a lasting impression.

Audi Q8 E-tron
audi q8 e tron 01 front tracking
[1] Audi Q8 50 e-tron lithium-ion battery offers a gross capacity of 95kWh (89kWh net capacity). The lithium-ion battery on Audi Q8 55 e-tron and Audi SQ8 e-tron models offers a gross capacity of 114kWh (106kWh net capacity)

