Audi Q8 e-tron: 8 ways it amps up the all-electric SUV

Meet the Audi Q8 e-tron: the all-new apex of Audi’s all-electric ambition. Available as a classic SUV or a sleek coupé-inspired Sportback, it blends the latest evolution of Audi’s stylishly streamlined and refined e-tron design language with an ever-more enhanced and even-more efficient electric drivetrain under its skin.

As a result, the Audi Q8 e-tron is capable of delivering up to 343 miles of all-electric range[1] – more than any other vehicle in Audi’s e-tron line-up, and firmly reinforcing its position as Audi’s flagship all-electric SUV. That’s why we decided to break down the eight biggest ways in which the Audi Q8 e-tron is a true game-changer.

#1 A fresh new style

The first thing you’ll notice about the Audi Q8 e-tron is a fresh interpretation of Audi’s fast-evolving e-tron design language. It all starts at the front, with the latest electric-focused evolution of Audi’s traditional single-frame grille.

Building on the inverted pattern that clearly marks the Audi Q8 e-tron out as an all-electric model, a new two-dimensional interpretation of Audi’s iconic four rings logo is highlighted by a white projection light that runs across the underside of the bonnet – thematically connecting the headlights across the breadth of the car to visually reinforce the Audi Q8 e-tron’s bold low-slung wide and confident stance.