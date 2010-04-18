BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi Q4 e-tron: the big reasons why real owners love it

We asked two real Audi Q4 e-tron owners to tell us all of the reasons that make this stylish tech-packed family-friendly all-electric SUV stand out
18 April 2010

Boasting the latest in-car technology, a cosseting premium tech-packed interior and eye-catching design, the Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron are the beating hearts of Audi’s fast-growing range of all-electric e-tron models.

But, to truly get to the core of what makes these all-electric SUVs so compelling, you need to talk to real owners who know the car best. That’s why we turned to Alan and Michael – two passionate drivers who have already put thousands of miles on their Audi Q4 e-trons, finding small moments of magic every time they get in.

Focusing on five key areas that matter to all-electric SUV owners – that’s styling, in-car tech, range, and charging, driving feel and practicality – they talked us through their personal highlights.

Styling: iconic style re-imagined

First up, Michael: a technology consultant from Manchester and owner of a fair few Audis in his time. Doing weekly 400-mile return journeys to and from London, he well and truly puts his Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron through its paces.

For Michael, the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron’s striking styling was the first thing to capture his attention. “When I saw the first video for the Audi Q4 e-tron, I knew I had to have it, based on the grille alone,” he says. “Those Matrix LED headlights are one of the best features."

“Both the Audi Q4 e-tron and the Sportback e-tron look amazing, but I love how sporty the Sportback is in particular. Its lines are incredibly sleek, and it has real presence. It just stands out from any of the other cars on the road. The fact you also get a few extra miles of range out of the Sportback e-tron (compared to the regular SUV) is an added bonus of that Sportback shape. For me, EVs are all about efficiency as well as looks, and I feel like my Q4 Sportback e-tron ticks all those boxes.”

Although many rival electric cars opt for sometimes controversial styling in a bid to defy conventions and stand out, Michael welcomes the familiarity of Audi’s Q4 classic design language – albeit boasting some subtle forward-looking e-tron touches. “It doesn't look so futuristic that it looks out of place,” Michael says. “It looks contemporary, but with futuristic design elements in it. You can tell it's an EV without it needing it to look like a spaceship.”

That familiar well-considered Audi design continues inside the Q4 Sportback e-tron, too, “Whenever I get in, I realise the time and care that has gone into thinking about what the driver wants and needs behind the wheel,” says Michael. “The S Line sport seats* are incredibly comfy. They literally hug you while you're driving. I go on so many long drives and it never feels long. The dog loves sitting in the back, too. Put it this way, if it gets his approval, then that’s good enough for me.”

“It’s not just the seats, everything is angled towards me. I never have to lean over to the left-hand side to see the infotainment screen, and I don’t have to reach uncomfortably for anything. All the key features are right there.”

Technology: driver-focused and easy to useThe future-facing technology in Audi’s Q4 Sportback e-tron is designed with safety, convenience and ease of use in mind – providing owners with a familiar, intuitive experience. “I think the tech in my Audi Q4 e-tron is fantastic,” says Michael. “Nothing about the tech ever feels like it's an afterthought. It feels like it has all been part of the seamless design of the car – from the looks to the actual driver experience.”

“A lot of people would say Audi’s MMI (multimedia interface) is ‘easy to use’, but I'd use the word ‘intuitive’. You just know where everything is. I didn't have to read the manual when I first got the car, I just got in and everything was labelled and worked exactly how it should. I especially love the phone integration, which is wireless now.”

“The main screen is crisp and responsive, and I absolutely love Audi’s Virtual Cockpit. I can change all the different clusters to suit the mode I’m in: like bigger dials when I’m in Sport mode. I can also change it to see more of the map and less of the dials or see my journey efficiency and the map at the same time.”

“The head-up display is another standout feature. I don't have to look around at the other screens; I don't have to look down at the dash, because it's all there at my eye level. And unlike other new cars where the temperature controls are all digital, and you have to go into sub-menus to change anything, my Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron has physical buttons! It’s tangible and tactile which makes adjusting settings easy.”

Range and charging: go far; top-up fast

Michael puts hundreds of miles on his car every month, so he was naturally concerned about range and charging when he first made the electric switch. His Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron more than lives up to the task, though, making the transition trouble-free. “I can easily go down to London from Manchester on one charge,” Michael says. “You always hear about range anxiety, so I expected I'd have some of that. But I don't. Not with a range like this!”

Audi’s advanced intelligent MMI navigation system is a key part of that stress relief. “The sat-nav helps me find the best charge points along my route, so I can plan ahead,” Michael explains. “Everything is pre-empted for the journey. It’s just so easy.” And, when Michael does need a quick top-up, it’s just that: quick.

Home charging is convenient: being both time-effective and cost-effective. “I got a home charger installed at my house in Manchester***,” Michael explains. “I can use the Audi smartphone app to schedule my charging, so I can have my car ready at a certain time for me to leave in in the morning. I can also see how much charge is in the car. And I can preheat the car on cold winter days before I get into it.”

Driving: a unique character for each and every trip

After spending time with Michael, we head north to Edinburgh to meet Alan. During the week he’s a middle-school teacher, but at the weekend he likes to explore the wilds of the Scottish countryside with his family. For Alan, a car needs to be able to ‘do-it-all’ in the truest sense: fun to drive on the right roads, a comfortable cruiser on longer journeys, and a load-lugger for family trips. In the Audi Q4 e-tron, he clearly has the right multi-tool for the job.

“For day-to-day driving, I tend to use Efficiency mode, which still gives me plenty of responsiveness,” Alan says. “When I want a bit more power on the motorway, I use Comfort mode. It’s a really relaxed feeling. You don’t have the engine revving away, and there’s no drone in the background noise. It makes the Audi Q4 e-tron a nice and comfortable car for cruising about in.”

Living in rural Scotland has plenty of perks: namely access to some of the UK’s best and most scenic roads. As a keen driver, Alan makes the most every trip. “If I'm doing country roads, I use Dynamic mode. That gives me the throttle response I need and firms up the steering a bit, which gives me a better sense of control behind the wheel. It also bumps up the regenerative braking, so I feel like I have a bit of engine braking going on – which is a nice touch. It really just gives me confidence in the car when I’m going through the twisties.”

But for Alan, it’s the way his Audi Q4 e-tron behaves on longer motorway stints: how it settles into a cruise, and how it handles the power delivery for overtaking manoeuvres. “When you put your foot down, you’re not waiting on a turbo spooling up, you’re not waiting on a gearbox changing gear,” he explains. “You’re straight into the electric torque, pulling out, and overtaking nice and smoothly and efficiently every time.”

Practicality: comfortable, spacious and clever

A self-professed ‘outdoors guy’, Alan loves to get out and get active on the weekends. That could mean anything from forest dog walks to paddle boarding and mountain biking. With a family of four who share his enthusiasm for adrenaline-packed activities, Alan’s Audi Q4 e-tron plays a vital role in transporting everyone (and those all-important extras) around.

Alan and his family previously owned a small electric car before collecting their Audi Q4 e-tron – relying on a larger petrol estate car for the major family excursions. Months in, and thousands of hard-working miles later, Alan’s Audi Q4 e-tron is now the family’s go-to choice for any and every occasion. A true jack of many journeys, and master of them all

“We genuinely didn’t expect to do as much with the Audi Q4 e-tron as we do” says Alan, proudly. “We use it for the weekly shop. We use it to move furniture. We use it when we’re taking the paddle boards out. We take the kids for all their sporting activities. We’ve even been out camping with it. It’s our main family car.

“There are four of us in the household and both my sons are approaching six-foot. I’m way over six-foot and there’s plenty of space for us all to sit comfortably in the car without anyone being cramped or squashed up. We’ve dropped the seats a few times to move larger bits of furniture. I do some work for a charity, so I use it to move the gazebo and other items about. If we still want to have four separate seats, we can flip down part of the back seats and put longer items in there, so there’s a bit of flexibility in how you fold them, too, which is handy.”

It’s the small touches in the Audi Q4 e-tron that make a big difference, says Alan. “The boot is pretty big and practical, but there’s also a little bit of handy extra storage under the boot floor to separate items and charging cables. There’s lots of clever little storage around the interior and the door pockets are nice and big – perfect for putting our bottles of water in. I’ve noticed the kids use them all the time and seem to prefer them to the cupholders.”

So, whether it's a full-house and a full boot on an epic excursion, a big road trip between British cities and beyond borders, or the weekday basics, Audi's Q4 e-tron and Sportback e-tron take the day-to-day in their stride – Michael and Alan are proof of that. 

 

*S Line seats available as standard on the S Line trim level

 

**Actual charging times will vary depending on various factors, including the selected vehicle (and battery option, if available), the options you choose, the type of charger used, the level of charge in the battery, the age type, condition and temperature of the charger and the battery, the power supply, ambient temperature at the point of use and other environmental factors.  Charging time will be longer in cold weather. Charging times will also be affected by the charging curve (for example, once charging passes 80%, charging will slow to protect the battery's longevity) and will be longer if battery temperature activates safeguarding technology. Figures are subject to change due to ongoing approvals/changes in model specification. Please consult your retailer for further information. The availability of 150kWh and 350kWh chargers is currently limited in the UK. They are mainly located on selected motorways and major arterial routes. These chargers are not currently available in Northern Ireland and numbers are extremely low in Scotland, Wales and parts of England. Please see reputable charging apps and sites for further details.

*** Purchased separately from charging point provider.  Restrictions, T&Cs apply

