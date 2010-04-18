Audi Q4 e-tron: the big reasons why real owners love it

Boasting the latest in-car technology, a cosseting premium tech-packed interior and eye-catching design, the Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron are the beating hearts of Audi’s fast-growing range of all-electric e-tron models.

But, to truly get to the core of what makes these all-electric SUVs so compelling, you need to talk to real owners who know the car best. That’s why we turned to Alan and Michael – two passionate drivers who have already put thousands of miles on their Audi Q4 e-trons, finding small moments of magic every time they get in.

Focusing on five key areas that matter to all-electric SUV owners – that’s styling, in-car tech, range, and charging, driving feel and practicality – they talked us through their personal highlights.

Styling: iconic style re-imagined

First up, Michael: a technology consultant from Manchester and owner of a fair few Audis in his time. Doing weekly 400-mile return journeys to and from London, he well and truly puts his Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron through its paces.

For Michael, the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron’s striking styling was the first thing to capture his attention. “When I saw the first video for the Audi Q4 e-tron, I knew I had to have it, based on the grille alone,” he says. “Those Matrix LED headlights are one of the best features."

“Both the Audi Q4 e-tron and the Sportback e-tron look amazing, but I love how sporty the Sportback is in particular. Its lines are incredibly sleek, and it has real presence. It just stands out from any of the other cars on the road. The fact you also get a few extra miles of range out of the Sportback e-tron (compared to the regular SUV) is an added bonus of that Sportback shape. For me, EVs are all about efficiency as well as looks, and I feel like my Q4 Sportback e-tron ticks all those boxes.”

Although many rival electric cars opt for sometimes controversial styling in a bid to defy conventions and stand out, Michael welcomes the familiarity of Audi’s Q4 classic design language – albeit boasting some subtle forward-looking e-tron touches. “It doesn't look so futuristic that it looks out of place,” Michael says. “It looks contemporary, but with futuristic design elements in it. You can tell it's an EV without it needing it to look like a spaceship.”

That familiar well-considered Audi design continues inside the Q4 Sportback e-tron, too, “Whenever I get in, I realise the time and care that has gone into thinking about what the driver wants and needs behind the wheel,” says Michael. “The S Line sport seats* are incredibly comfy. They literally hug you while you're driving. I go on so many long drives and it never feels long. The dog loves sitting in the back, too. Put it this way, if it gets his approval, then that’s good enough for me.”