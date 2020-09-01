BACK TO ALL NEWS
Promoted | How selling a car with Motorway puts you in control

Blending dependable, trustworthy prices and a fast, hassle-free experience, this new online service offers a great alternative to part exchange or selling a car privately
News
5 mins read
2 September 2010

With over eight million vehicles sold in the UK every year, Britain’s used car market is a busy place – and it’s only going to get bigger and more complex in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. That means selling a used car is probably going to be even more time-consuming and stressful. Unless you sell through Motorway.

When it comes to getting a good value deal for your car, selling privately often yields the best return, but it’s a lengthy process that’s full of hassle and risk. Online car buying services are quick and simple, but may not give you the best price. Meanwhile, part-exchange offers an easy solution, but can be restrictive if the dealer can’t pay a good price for your car. That’s where Motorway comes in.

As one of the UK’s fastest-growing used car marketplaces, Motorway’s online platform connects private sellers with online car buyers and specialist dealers across the country – ensuring you get the best price and the most trustworthy response, all in as little as 24 hours.

Getting a valuation on your car takes seconds, and with access to 1,500+ dealers and a 5-star Trustpilot rating, you can be sure of a quick sale with great service. Even better (especially in an age of social distancing) you can complete the entire process from the comfort of your home. Essentially, when it comes to selling your car, Motorway puts you in control.

To get a valuation – or to find out more – head to Motorway

Quick, simple, hassle-free

Selling a used car should be easy, but unfortunately it isn’t always the case. Many people will tell you that selling privately yields the best return, but it also entails hours of work – researching similar models so you know how to price yours, taking pictures and writing a classified ad. After that, there’s a wealth of calls, emails and text enquiries, all before meeting a complete stranger who may offer you well under what you’re asking. In short, it’s a faff.

If you’re selling your car as part-exchange for a new or nearly-new car, you’ll get a better price, but it’s unlikely to be the best – meaning there’s still haggling to be done. If you’re after a certain make and model, you’re also limited by the choice of dealer. Nowadays, the easy solution for selling your used car is to use an online car buying service – especially if you’re just after cash. But while these tend to be quick and easy, they rarely offer the best price.

Motorway’s online-only marketplace makes selling your car totally hassle-free. Since launching in 2017, the Motorway team has grown exponentially and now encompasses over 100 staff – all working to make selling your car as easy as possible.

Selling through Motorway’s flagship Premium Service is simple. You start by entering your reg on the website. From there, if your car is eligible to be sold direct to a dealer, you can sell to one of thousands of potential buyers. Then, simply upload photos of your car and give a few details about your car’s history.

When your car is ready for sale, Motorway finds your highest offer from its UK-wide dealer network. If you agree to the best price offered, you can confirm the sale before arranging collection and payment. The money will then go directly into your bank account before the car is handed over. Done – all in as little as 24 hours, and all from the comfort of your home.

Getting the right price for your car

When it comes to getting the right price for your used car, you shouldn’t be in a position where you have to accept low or cheeky offers. Thanks to its TruePrice algorithm, Motorway offers a better guarantee of a fair price from the start.

Having sold over 50,000 cars in under three years, Motorway has taken the final price of each sale, and compared them to the original valuation price. From there they can take an average that will provide you with a more fair and reasonable valuation – one that can exceed quotations from other car buying services by up to £1000.

Price-chipping is another term used by used-car specialists. It describes the action of buyers who provide an initially appealing quote, before then chipping away at that price due to bodywork imperfections, servicing gaps or mechanical issues. Motorway’s own research in 2018 showed that 60% of sellers had their original quotation chipped away, receiving less than the original valuation by the end of the selling process.

That’s why Motorway’s TruePrice calculations are so useful. Rather than providing you with a valuation based on your car being in showroom condition, it takes the mileage and age of your car into consideration before providing you with a far more realistic estimate price.

Delivering 5-star service

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people are looking to shift their cars quickly. As such, Motorway currently sees over 100,000 sales enquiries every month and also have hundreds of new dealers signing up monthly to buy vehicles directly. This just proves how fast the used car market is growing, with dealers nationwide looking to replenish appealing used car stock.

However, all this interest shouldn’t mean you have to sell your car in a blur of poor service and rushed transactions. With its no-contact service providing easy inspection, collection and delivery, Motorway puts you at the heart of its operation, ensuring all customers feel safe and secure with their transactions.

And, with 5,000+ reviews on TrustPilot with an average 5-star rating and 94% of reviewers rating the service as excellent or good, it’s clear that Motorway is a great place to sell your car.

To get a valuation – or to find out more – head to Motorway

