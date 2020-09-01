Promoted | How selling a car with Motorway puts you in control

With over eight million vehicles sold in the UK every year, Britain’s used car market is a busy place – and it’s only going to get bigger and more complex in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. That means selling a used car is probably going to be even more time-consuming and stressful. Unless you sell through Motorway.

When it comes to getting a good value deal for your car, selling privately often yields the best return, but it’s a lengthy process that’s full of hassle and risk. Online car buying services are quick and simple, but may not give you the best price. Meanwhile, part-exchange offers an easy solution, but can be restrictive if the dealer can’t pay a good price for your car. That’s where Motorway comes in.

As one of the UK’s fastest-growing used car marketplaces, Motorway’s online platform connects private sellers with online car buyers and specialist dealers across the country – ensuring you get the best price and the most trustworthy response, all in as little as 24 hours.

Getting a valuation on your car takes seconds, and with access to 1,500+ dealers and a 5-star Trustpilot rating, you can be sure of a quick sale with great service. Even better (especially in an age of social distancing) you can complete the entire process from the comfort of your home. Essentially, when it comes to selling your car, Motorway puts you in control.

To get a valuation – or to find out more – head to Motorway

Quick, simple, hassle-free

Selling a used car should be easy, but unfortunately it isn’t always the case. Many people will tell you that selling privately yields the best return, but it also entails hours of work – researching similar models so you know how to price yours, taking pictures and writing a classified ad. After that, there’s a wealth of calls, emails and text enquiries, all before meeting a complete stranger who may offer you well under what you’re asking. In short, it’s a faff.

If you’re selling your car as part-exchange for a new or nearly-new car, you’ll get a better price, but it’s unlikely to be the best – meaning there’s still haggling to be done. If you’re after a certain make and model, you’re also limited by the dealer’s ability to give you the price you want if they are not going to retail it themselves. Nowadays, the easy solution for selling your used car is to use an online car buying website – especially if you’re just after quick cash. But while these sites tend to be quick and easy, they rarely offer the best price available.