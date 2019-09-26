Promoted | Vauxhall Crossland X: My Tribe Diary

Family life for today’s parents is way more than just 2.4 kids. You’ve got to factor in relatives, friends and work colleagues – all the other people that add something to your world. Luckily, the Vauxhall Crossland X has been designed for modern tribes like these.
That’s why we gave one to the Wilkinsons – mum Stephanie, dad Ian and their kids Caleb (9) and Clara (5). They spent a long summer weekend putting it through its paces – with a wealth of family day trips and hanging out with friends – and we asked them to put together a video diary of what they got up to.
As they discovered, the Vauxhall Crossland X has plenty of space for the kids and their stuff, loads of tech to keep everyone safe and entertained, and it’s comfortable and efficient enough for all the different trips you make as a family.
Style and features that stand out
The Vauxhall Crossland X’s sleek muscular design – with a choice of bold metallic paints and roof colour combinations, as well as LED daytime running lights with a distinctive signature – marks you out from the rest of the pack.
Inside, the Crossland X is packed with lots of clever features and touches that make everyday driving <and> long journeys easier, more comfortable and safer.
It all starts with an interior that is spacious and flexible enough to fit everything that life – and your family – throws at you, with lots of clever little storage spaces, drinks holders and cubby holes. The Crossland X’s interior is also incredibly durable: perfect for even the muckiest of little monsters.