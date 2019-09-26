Promoted | Vauxhall Crossland X: My Tribe Diary

When family life becomes bigger and busier, you need a car that matches your ambition. Meet the Vauxhall Crossland X…
26 September 2015

Family life for today’s parents is way more than just 2.4 kids. You’ve got to factor in relatives, friends and work colleagues – all the other people that add something to your world. Luckily, the Vauxhall Crossland X has been designed for modern tribes like these.

That’s why we gave one to the Wilkinsons – mum Stephanie, dad Ian and their kids Caleb (9) and Clara (5). They spent a long summer weekend putting it through its paces – with a wealth of family day trips and hanging out with friends – and we asked them to put together a video diary of what they got up to.

As they discovered, the Vauxhall Crossland X has plenty of space for the kids and their stuff, loads of tech to keep everyone safe and entertained, and it’s comfortable and efficient enough for all the different trips you make as a family.

[EMBED ‘OUTDOOR ESCAPE’ VIDEO HERE]

Style and features that stand out 

The Vauxhall Crossland X’s sleek muscular design – with a choice of bold metallic paints and roof colour combinations, as well as LED daytime running lights with a distinctive signature – marks you out from the rest of the pack. 

Inside, the Crossland X is packed with lots of clever features and touches that make everyday driving <and> long journeys easier, more comfortable and safer. 

It all starts with an interior that is spacious and flexible enough to fit everything that life – and your family – throws at you, with lots of clever little storage spaces, drinks holders and cubby holes. The Crossland X’s interior is also incredibly durable: perfect for even the muckiest of little monsters.

The large 7-inch infotainment touchscreen is the standout feature on the clean uncluttered dashboard, with smartphone connectivity via USB and Bluetooth letting you use features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as voice control for calls and texts. 

Nav models add the 8-inch Navi 5.0 IntelliLink touchscreen system, which includes satellite navigation with European coverage and 3D street-level mapping – perfect for navigating the concrete jungle or going even further afield to more exotic climes. You can also choose to add a Premium Sound System with six speakers and a separate amplifier for the subwoofer for spirited in-car singalongs.

Space for all the family – and more

As any parent knows, space is perhaps the most valuable commodity in a family car, and the Vauxhall Crossland X has an expansive load area that belies its compact external dimensions. 

There’s up to 410 litres of luggage space and 793mm of load length with the 60:40 split-rear seats up, and as much as 1,255 litres and 1,483mm of load length with them folded down. You also have the option of adding the Versatility Pack, which features a sliding rear bench with a central ski flap for even more loading options.

Plus, for carrying and securing your most vital cargo, you’ve got dual ISOFIX child seat mountings in the rear with child-proof locks on the rear doors. 

Keeping every member of the family comfortable is also key to successful family journeys, and the Vauxhall Crossland X has been designed with long trips in all weathers in mind. Optional ergonomic active front seats feature 16-way adjustment and lumbar support for the driver, earning them the stamp of approval from the AGR Campaign For Healthier Backs. 

Dual-zone electronic climate control gives you more control over the temperature between the driver and passenger. You’ve also got the choice of adding the Winter Pack with heated front seats and a heated leather-covered steering wheel – or a heated front windscreen – for really cold winter days.

Performance that doesn’t break the bank

Under the bonnet, a range of three 1.2-litre normally aspirated and turbo petrol engines is available with up to 130PS and 230Nm of torque. Depending on which variant you go for, these petrol engines offer fuel economy as high as 44.8mpg (combined) and CO2 emissions as low as 106g/km.

Alternatively, there’s also a 1.5-litre TurboD diesel engine. Available with either 102PS or 120PS, these diesels offer a great choice of even better fuel economy – up to 61.4mpg (combined) on the 102PS engine – or slightly more grunt for big family loads. 

The Vauxhall Crossland X’s chassis has been engineered to offer handling that’s responsive and engaging on the open road, without every compromising ride or comfort. And, when it comes to tight and twisty city streets and car parks, front and rear parking sensors and a front camera and reversing camera are available on selected trims.

There are also plenty of safety features – including lane departure warning and speed sign recognition – that come fitted as standard, while you also have the choice of adding a Safety Pack with forward collision alert and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection for added peace of mind.

Working with driver-friendly functions such as automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, Hill Start Assist and cruise control with speed limiter and intelligent speed adaptation, it all helps to take the worry off driving, giving you more time to focus on the people who really matter – your family.

To learn more about the Vauxhall Crossland X, head to vauxhall.co.uk

Fuel consumption figures are determined according to the WLTP test cycle. 

CO2 emissions figures are determined according to the WLTP test cycle. However, a Government formula is then applied to translate these figures back to what they would have been under the outgoing NEDC test cycle, which WLTP replaces. The correct tax treatment is then applied. 

Figures are intended for comparability purposes only. The fuel consumption you achieve under real life driving conditions and CO2 produced will depend upon a number of factors, including the accessories fitted after registration, variations in driving styles, weather conditions and vehicle load. Only compare fuel consumption and CO2 with other vehicles tested using the same technical procedures. 

For more information on official fuel consumption and CO2 emission values and cycle-specific fuel consumption and CO2 figures, please visit www.vauxhall.co.uk/wltp

