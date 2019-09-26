Promoted | Vauxhall Crossland X: My Tribe Diary

The large 7-inch infotainment touchscreen is the standout feature on the clean uncluttered dashboard, with smartphone connectivity via USB and Bluetooth letting you use features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as voice control for calls and texts.

Nav models add the 8-inch Navi 5.0 IntelliLink touchscreen system, which includes satellite navigation with European coverage and 3D street-level mapping – perfect for navigating the concrete jungle or going even further afield to more exotic climes. You can also choose to add a Premium Sound System with six speakers and a separate amplifier for the subwoofer for spirited in-car singalongs.

Space for all the family – and more

As any parent knows, space is perhaps the most valuable commodity in a family car, and the Vauxhall Crossland X has an expansive load area that belies its compact external dimensions.

There’s up to 410 litres of luggage space and 793mm of load length with the 60:40 split-rear seats up, and as much as 1,255 litres and 1,483mm of load length with them folded down. You also have the option of adding the Versatility Pack, which features a sliding rear bench with a central ski flap for even more loading options.

Plus, for carrying and securing your most vital cargo, you’ve got dual ISOFIX child seat mountings in the rear with child-proof locks on the rear doors.

Keeping every member of the family comfortable is also key to successful family journeys, and the Vauxhall Crossland X has been designed with long trips in all weathers in mind. Optional ergonomic active front seats feature 16-way adjustment and lumbar support for the driver, earning them the stamp of approval from the AGR Campaign For Healthier Backs.

Dual-zone electronic climate control gives you more control over the temperature between the driver and passenger. You’ve also got the choice of adding the Winter Pack with heated front seats and a heated leather-covered steering wheel – or a heated front windscreen – for really cold winter days.

Performance that doesn’t break the bank

Under the bonnet, a range of three 1.2-litre normally aspirated and turbo petrol engines is available with up to 130PS and 230Nm of torque. Depending on which variant you go for, these petrol engines offer fuel economy as high as 44.8mpg (combined) and CO2 emissions as low as 106g/km.

Alternatively, there’s also a 1.5-litre TurboD diesel engine. Available with either 102PS or 120PS, these diesels offer a great choice of even better fuel economy – up to 61.4mpg (combined) on the 102PS engine – or slightly more grunt for big family loads.

The Vauxhall Crossland X’s chassis has been engineered to offer handling that’s responsive and engaging on the open road, without every compromising ride or comfort. And, when it comes to tight and twisty city streets and car parks, front and rear parking sensors and a front camera and reversing camera are available on selected trims.

There are also plenty of safety features – including lane departure warning and speed sign recognition – that come fitted as standard, while you also have the choice of adding a Safety Pack with forward collision alert and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection for added peace of mind.