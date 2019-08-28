Promoted | Honda CB650R: Performance meets style

With a head-turning look that offers a modern take on the classically stripped-back retro café racer, allied to a race-bred chassis and engine that blends track-friendly power with road-friendly cruising, the Honda CB650R is the latest star of Honda’s Neo Sports line-up.

It’s the perfect bike for riders looking for both city-friendly urban commuting style and road-honed performance that is perfect for long weekend blasts. We wanted to give it a real workout, so we handed the keys to Isle of Man TT and Superbike presenter Matt Roberts and let him loose on the stunning roads of Exmoor.

[EMBED ‘CONQUER THE ROAD’ VIDEO HERE]

To learn more about the Honda CB650R or to find out how Honda can help you hone your bike skills or get started, head to justride.honda.co.uk

Standout style and power

Let’s start with that head-turning Neo Sports look, marked by the CB650R’s ‘real metal’ flourishes and the classic circular headlight – now enhanced with a powerfully standout blue-tinted LED beam.

With a no-compromise chassis and engine based on the track-bred Honda CBR650R, every element of the CB650R has been subtly tuned to make riding even easier and more fun. The result is riding performance that is at ease in the city, but that really comes alive on the open road.

The 94hp four-cylinder engine has short gearing for impressive acceleration and a smooth rush of mid-range grunt. That makes it ideal for everyday commuting, weekend blasts, and maybe even the occasional track day. The intake and exhaust have also been tweaked for improved gas glow, further enhancing the engine note for a classic Honda howl at the top end.