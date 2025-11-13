Autocar names rising stars of UK automotive industry

Autocar Drivers of Change has returned for a second edition to celebrate the rising stars of the UK automotive industry.

Held in association with the SMMT at the Stellantis UK headquarters in Coventry, Drivers of Change: New Talent was all about shining a spotlight on the amazing individuals who are having an impact on the industry in the first stages of their career.

The goal of Drivers of Change is to celebrate the automotive industry as a place where you can have a thriving career no matter what your background is, and to promote the industry as a great place to work for those from all different backgrounds.

In the second edition of these awards, Drivers of Change: New Talent, winners were all apprentices or those in the early stages of their career in the automotive industry - with a special focus on those coming from a background that is typically under-represented in the industry.

Winners and their guests were treated to a busy day of panel discussions and inspiring guest speakers, including two-time Everest-climbing mountaineer Akke Rahman; RAC mobile mechanic of the year Sean Kimberlin; BMW UK sustainability boss and former Driver of Change Jas Singh; and TrustFord apprentice Mel King, whose story of grit and determination in the face of huge challenges was massively inspiring and relevant to all our attendees.

Going forward, Drivers of Change will be an annual initiative, with an alternating focus on industry leaders and rising talent. Nominations for the next edition will open in spring 2026.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: "In the midst of one of the automotive industry's most transformative periods on record, it's heartening and reassuring to know that it is looking far and wide to attract new talent and is as committed as ever to their development.

"Autocar is thrilled to be able to celebrate the deeply impressive achievements of the sector's rising stars, and we look forward to seeing our winners go on to enjoy huge success throughout their careers - making the industry a better place to work as they do so."

Drivers of Change: New Talent 2025

Highly commended

Daisy Ball, CRM Executive at Volkswagen UK