Autocar names rising stars of UK automotive industry

Drivers of Change: New Talent awards recognise the career starters going the extra mile to make a difference

Autocar
News
7 mins read
13 November 2025

Autocar Drivers of Change has returned for a second edition to celebrate the rising stars of the UK automotive industry.

Held in association with the SMMT at the Stellantis UK headquarters in Coventry, Drivers of Change: New Talent was all about shining a spotlight on the amazing individuals who are having an impact on the industry in the first stages of their career.

The goal of Drivers of Change is to celebrate the automotive industry as a place where you can have a thriving career no matter what your background is, and to promote the industry as a great place to work for those from all different backgrounds.

In the second edition of these awards, Drivers of Change: New Talent, winners were all apprentices or those in the early stages of their career in the automotive industry - with a special focus on those coming from a background that is typically under-represented in the industry.

Winners and their guests were treated to a busy day of panel discussions and inspiring guest speakers, including two-time Everest-climbing mountaineer Akke Rahman; RAC mobile mechanic of the year Sean Kimberlin; BMW UK sustainability boss and former Driver of Change Jas Singh; and TrustFord apprentice Mel King, whose story of grit and determination in the face of huge challenges was massively inspiring and relevant to all our attendees.

Going forward, Drivers of Change will be an annual initiative, with an alternating focus on industry leaders and rising talent. Nominations for the next edition will open in spring 2026.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: "In the midst of one of the automotive industry's most transformative periods on record, it's heartening and reassuring to know that it is looking far and wide to attract new talent and is as committed as ever to their development.

"Autocar is thrilled to be able to celebrate the deeply impressive achievements of the sector's rising stars, and we look forward to seeing our winners go on to enjoy huge success throughout their careers - making the industry a better place to work as they do so."

Drivers of Change: New Talent 2025

Highly commended

Daisy Ball, CRM Executive at Volkswagen UK

Daisy Ball

Daisy is a shining example of resilience, ambition, and empathy. Having attended a school in special measures and been diagnosed with ADHD, she secured a graduate scheme with VW to begin her automotive journey - and to indulge her passion for camper vans! Since then, she has led high-impact initiatives, including a CRM campaign boosting EV uptake by 10%, AI workshops to upskill her team and the ‘50 Years of Polo’ loyalty campaign. Daisy developed lead management tools and supported Skoda UK’s lead quality monitoring rollout.

Beyond her role, she drives inclusion through the INSPIRE programme, rebranding communications, managing social media and supporting school outreach. She also played a key role in Volkswagen Group UK’s “The Road Ahead” event for future apprentices, empowering students with professional skills. Daisy’s innovation, dedication and commitment to supporting others make her a true Driver of Change.

Yasmeen Bey, IT Cybersecurity Apprentice at Volkswagen UK

Yasmeen Bey

Yasmeen is breaking boundaries as a neurodiverse woman in technology and automotive. Initially studying computer science at university, she discovered her passion for hands-on learning through a Volkswagen apprenticeship. Yasmeen champions underrepresented voices, mentoring aspiring apprentices, contributing to podcasts and high-profile magazine features and advocating inclusion across the industry.

In her role, she redesigned Volkswagen’s cyber security awareness programme, saving £100k annually while improving engagement, and enhanced IT reporting to save the business £200k per year. Internationally, she represented the UK Cyber Team, winning the Exabeam Threat Hunting Championship, and earned the British Computing Society’s Cyber Degree Apprentice of the Year award. Through her technical expertise, strategic thinking and advocacy, Yasmeen is helping make the automotive industry more dynamic, innovative and inclusive.

Rebecca Thorn, Transition & Employment Manager at Stellantis

Rebecca Thorn

Rebecca’s journey into automotive is extraordinary. After 20 years in the British Army and subsequent roles in charity and recruitment, she joined Stellantis through Mission Automotive, which creates pathways for veterans, service families and young people outside traditional routes. Rebecca designed the Rising Stars programme, blending training and paid placements for those who might otherwise be excluded, achieving an 82% employment rate and scaling from 40 to 137 participants in a year.

She adapts military transition strategies to mainstream recruitment, strengthening Stellantis’s skills pipeline and championing diverse talent. Rebecca’s dedication and fresh perspective show how non-traditional pathways can create opportunity, inspire others and make the automotive industry more inclusive.

Verity Archer, Social Media Manager, Skoda UK

Verity entered automotive through business and marketing, bringing creativity, digital-first thinking and a passion for inclusion. At Cupra, Seat, and Audi, she led major campaigns, launched digital tools and delivered high-profile activations at The Brits, Wimbledon and Royal Ascot, surpassing expectations.

Verity also chairs Volkswagen Group UK’s Cultural Diversity Employee Network Group, amplifying underrepresented voices and fostering workplace inclusion. By combining innovative marketing with advocacy, she transforms how the brand engages customers and how colleagues experience the workplace - the very definition of 'above and beyond'.

Charlotte Gill, Higher Engineering Apprentice at Ford Motor Company

Charlotte Gill

Charlotte is the very embodiment of innovation and curiosity in the automotive industry. Drawn to Ford by its transformation toward electric vehicles and future mobility, she brings fresh perspectives across Interior Trim, Propulsion Controls, Vehicle Integration and Electrical Propulsion Engineering.

Charlotte has identified systemic testing issues and implemented effective solutions benefiting multiple teams. Beyond her technical contributions, she passionately promotes STEM, volunteering at schools and inspiring young people to pursue engineering careers.

Her dedication to learning, problem-solving and community engagement showcases her potential as a future leader. Charlotte’s blend of technical excellence, creativity and enthusiasm makes her a true driver of change, shaping Ford’s engineering processes and inspiring the next generation. 

Josh Russell, Network Development Graduate at Nissan Motors GB

Josh Russell

Josh is a standout talent in Nissan Motors GB’s apprenticeship and graduate programme. Recognised nationally as East of England Apprentice of the Year and highly commended by the Department for Education, Josh combines technical skill, creativity and dedication. He has improved business processes, developed fleet quarterly campaigns, created a customer satisfaction report and delivered the ‘Defy Ordinary’ used car campaign.

His work enhances efficiency, accuracy and profitability while supporting multiple teams. As an apprenticeship ambassador, he also inspires others to explore careers in automotive. Josh’s drive, curiosity and innovative mindset demonstrate how early career talent can influence both business and culture, making him a brilliant ambassador for young talent.

Tino Mumvuri, Procurement Degree Apprentice at Aston Martin

Timo Mumvuri

Tino brings passion, technical skill and leadership to Aston Martin. As a degree apprentice, he helps to manage procurement for V8 Valhalla engine components (how's that for a pub boast?), achieving cost savings while maintaining quality and presenting outcomes to senior leaders. Beyond his core role, Tino chairs the West Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, inspiring young people and challenging industry stereotypes.

Through school and college outreach, he opens doors for the next generation, showing there is a place for everyone in automotive. Tino’s combination of technical excellence, leadership and advocacy is an inspiration to us all!

Sumayyah Islam, Business Finance Apprentice, BMW Group

Sumayyah Islam

Sumayyah is the first apprentice on the BMW Group's UK business strategy team, bringing fresh perspectives across Logistics, Machining and Assembly. She helps streamline processes, contributes to the company’s five-year business plan and has represented BMW at parliament during national apprenticeship week.

Sumayyah’s hands-on approach, combined with academic learning, allows her to challenge conventional thinking and propose innovative solutions. She has led multiple projects, engaged senior leadership and influenced strategic decisions. Sumayyah’s energy, adaptability and commitment to learning are having a huge impact - not just on a team or company level but on the industry as a whole.

Drivers of Change 2025: New Talent winners

Adam Smith - General Manager, Wells Motor Cars Ltd

Amelia Leslie - Senior Programme Planner, JLR

Ben Woodward-Harris - Corporate Communications and Marketing Apprentice, BMW Group

Bethan Godfrey - Product Management Assistant, BMW Group

Charlie Piper-Gamage - Engineer, Materials Research and Development, Nissan Technical Centre Europe

Charlotte Underwood - Rental Administration Support, Stellantis

Claudia Laurie - Event Team Apprentice Graduate, Stellantis

Emily Chapman - Digital Learning Design Apprentice, BMW Financial Services

Emily Oxley - Marketing Apprentice, Stellantis

Emma Smith - People & Culture Transformation Graduate, Bentley Motors

Eve Mathias - Junior HR Business Partner, Stellantis

Faatimah Tarajia - Sales Operations Specialist, Stellantis

Harry Ellis - Paint Unit Apprentice, Stellantis

Harry Muir - Trainee Manufacturing Engineer, Bridge of Weir Leather

Hayley Emerson - Apprentice, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Imani Duda - Early Careers Cohort Lead, JLR

Jack Bayley - Apprentice, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Jacob Manders - Press Officer, Stellantis

Jacob Mills - Commercial Apprentice, Stellantis

James McKay - Apprentice, Nissan Technical Centre Europe

Jamie Bowen - Apprentice Quality Engineer, Vauxhall Motors

Jessica Bernard - Creative Designer, Keyloop

Josh Tipping - Commercial Graduate, Stellantis

Karl Lopes - Apprentice, Supplier Warranty Management, Nissan Motor Corporation

Kate Exelby - Sales and Marketing Graduate, Stellantis

Krishna Patel - Sales Planning Data Analyst, Audi UK

Louis Hayes-Hamilton - Heritage Engineering Apprentice, Electrogenic

Madison Levy - Transformation & Sustainability Graduate, Artifex Interior Systems

Max Norstrom - PR and Public Affairs Executive, Thatcham Research

Megan Diamond - HR Apprentice, Stellantis

Nova Claasen - Learner Support Coordinator, Inspirolearning (VWG)

Olivia Clayton-Dickenson - Engineering Auto Electrician, JLR

Ollie Campbell - Press Officer, Vauxhall & Leapmotor UK

Ollie Page - Human Resources Degree Apprentice, Stellantis

Sagityan Thangarajah - Product & Pricing Specialist, Stellantis

Simon Yang Daigneault - Product Marketing, Monolith

Sophie Kettell - Product & Brand Communications Executive, Stellantis

Sophie Philippa Owen - Wellbeing and Service Delivery and Strategy Coordinator, JLR

Sophie Reynolds - Apprentice, Bentley Motors

Umay Hussain - Industrial Placement Student, Stellantis

Vidhyadevi Thangaraj - Industrial Chemist, Artifex Interior Systems

Willem Pindar - Data Analysis Engineer, YASA

Company award: Volkswagen Group UK

This special award cannot be entered and is selected by our judging panel on the quantity but mainly the quality of entries from a company.

Across all Volkswagen Group entries, there was a clear commitment and strong track record from the company in developing new talent and looking far and wide in how it recruits people into the industry to start their careers.

So many great industry professionals have begun their careers at the Volkswagen Group, and based on what we have seen in our judging this year, this is a trend that is set to continue.

All the entries from individuals from the Volkswagen Group made clear just how strong the company is in both identifying and developing new talent.

