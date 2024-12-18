The world's most obscure SUVs

SUVs are on every street corner today but the body style’s rise is relatively recent. Many high-riding models launched before the segment’s popularity sky-rocketed are remembered as also-rans – assuming they’re not forgotten entirely. Even some of the ones that had a formative influence on the SUV as we know it are seldom seen in traffic.

From a Jeep-like Alfa Romeo to Isuzu’s street-legal concept car, join us for a look at some of the forgotten SUVs that competed in the class before it was cool: