Our favourite mile munchers from days gone by

In years gone by, the salarymen traipsing up and down the UK’s motorways were worried about prestige and hierarchy.

In 1993 the BBC released a documentary called From A to B: Tales of Modern Motoring. It was probably well received enough at the time, but decades later Millenials on the internet discovered it and were surprised/delighted/fascinated by what they saw.

The salesmen in question were obsessed with status. And what company car they were driving became an all-consuming part of their lives. One man went as far as saying he wouldn’t let other drivers pass him on the motorway if they’re driving a base level motor.

So join us as we celebrate a time when company car drivers were active, enthused and obsessed with the badges on the back of their cars.