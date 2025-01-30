Junkyard Discoveries from Ron’s Auto Salvage in Allison, Iowa

The Electra, which replaced the Roadmaster in 1959 as Buick’s flagship model, had a long production run. In total there were six generations, which took it right through to 1990.

This is a 1969 (third generation) Electra 225, which demonstrated crisp new side styling. It also featured ventless front windows for the first time. Almost 16,000 of these four-door hardtop sedans were built, but few remain in junkyards today. This one has plenty of great parts on offer.