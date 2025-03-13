Interesting eastern European cars - but which can you remember?

Trabant 601 (1964)

In 1964, the Trabant 601 replaced the 600 as a basic form of transportation that even factory workers could afford. There was nothing ground-breaking about it. It retained its predecessor’s two-stroke two-cylinder engine and carried on with a Duroplast body. From a design standpoint, the 601 looked a little bit like a Peugeot 404 that shrunk in the washing machine.

Officials expected to replace the 601 in the early 1970s but the model ended up surviving, virtually unchanged, until 1990. Its value and image both plummeted after Germany’s reunification in 1989. East German drivers abandoned them in the streets the minute they had access to faster, more modern cars made in the west.

This suddenly created the unforeseen problem of scrapping the thousands of Trabants beached across East Germany. Scrap metal yards wouldn’t take them because the body wasn’t made of metal. Some proposed melting them into fuel used to heat homes while one company went as far as developing Trabant-eating bacteria that made the body disappear in as little as 20 days.