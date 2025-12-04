The greatest V8-engined cars ever made

Aston Martin’s 5.3-litre V8 engine started life in the DBS in 1968, linking this new V8 era with the previous models that used a straight-six engine. It started life with 315bhp, enough to see the DBS from 0-60mph in 6.0 seconds, but it soon grew to 438bhp in the V8 Vantage that boasted a 170mph top speed. Unusually, the engine started life with fuel injection, but switched to carburetors in mid-1973.

The V8 also saw service in the wedge Lagonda and it was expanded to 6.3-litres in some Virage models. The final hurrah came in the Works-upgraded V600, which was a 600bhp, 600lb ft supercharged version that had a claimed top speed of 200mph and 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds. Aston built around 4500 cars with this V8 engine, including the Bulldog concept hypercar with a mid-mounted V8.