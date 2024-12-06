The elegant legends powered by the straight eight engine

That’s unfair, though there were various reasons for this, including packaging problems – the engines were inherently long - and the difficulty of reliably fuelling all the cylinders equally effectively, but we have reason to regret the way things worked out, since few engines sound much better than a straight eight.

In this tribute to one of the grandest of all engine layouts, we present, in chronological order, 29 examples of production cars fitted with straight eights, followed by a much later concept - and most of them look splendid: