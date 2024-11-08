The best-selling cars in the world

The Tesla Model Y’s ascendency to the number spot in global best-selling cars in 2023 is significant for several reasons. This is the first time that a battery electric vehicle has topped the chart, and it also shows that a car does not have to be a new model to draw in large crowds of buyers. The Model Y first went on sale in 2020 and it steadily found favour in many markets. Not always the best-selling car in many countries, the Model Y has played the long game by routinely featuring in the top three across a whole variety of countries, which adds up to global success.

It’s one of only two cars to top a million sales in 2023, and the Model Y is also notable for being the first best-selling car in Europe not to be produced on that continent where small cars have tended to proliferate. The challenge Tesla now faces is retaining this top spot going into 2024 as competition in the EV sector grows ever stronger.

