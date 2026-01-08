The best cars ever from Japan

Miniaturisation is a Japanese art and the Autozam AZ-1 is a fine example of this. Built by Mazda, the AZ-1 met the strict kei car regulations yet also managed to be hugely desirable thanks to its mini supercar looks. The mid-mounted 657cc turbocharged three-cylinder engine developed only 63 hp, but it revved happily to 7000 RPM. Weighing only 720kg (1584lb), this was enough power to see the AZ-1 from 0-60mph in 8.0 seconds.

Mazda also offered uprated Mazdaspeed parts such as a bodykit, wheels, suspension and even a limited slip differential. There was also a Suzuki version called the Cara, which managed 531 sales, while the AZ-1 notched up 4392 to make it a rare and collectible car today.