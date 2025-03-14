I recently attended the leaving drinks for an emigrating friend. We met through another friend and have few others in common, so I knew I would have to deploy my best small talk. Gulp.

I was pleasantly surprised, then, when I found the main topic of conversation wasn’t a subject I knew nothing about – politics, religion, finance – but Formula 1, a sport we were soon analysing as casually and knowledgeably as the pundits on neighbouring tables were discussing football.

I think we have the Americans to thank for the sport’s significantly broadened appeal and enhanced accessibility. Later, my friend introduced me to a group of women in their twenties, and I was pleased to discover they were also huge F1 fans.

Perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised, but could you imagine reading that sentence even just a decade ago?

I couldn’t imagine writing it were it not for the Stateside influence in the sport. Our friends from across the pond have made the sport I love, frankly, more palatable for ‘normies’.

Every aspect, from the design to the engineering to the driver interviews, seems so much more visceral than it ever was; somehow much clearer and within grasp. And it all started with a fairly innocuous rule change.

In January 2017, Liberty Media bought the Formula 1 Group for close to £3.5 billion. This seemed momentous: no more Bernie. Changes were initially small – but they had a snowball effect.

The first was the most significant, in my opinion: the relaxation of social media rules.

Contractual restrictions around posting video content in and around the paddock area were lifted and F1 teams and drivers began to gain huge digital followings.

Then Netflix got involved and that snowball became absolutely enormous.

I thought the first series of Drive to Survive was pretty good, and while I also feel that it has since become slightly naff and contrived, that doesn’t matter: the effect has taken.