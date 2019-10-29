BMW X6 M50i 2019 review

There’s an imbibing willingness and deep-seated smoothness to the delivery of its engine that makes the most powerful of all new third-generation X6 models to date a crushingly effective proposition over longer distances despite the constant flow of wind noise and tyre roar that enters the cabin at motorway speeds. It’s not only the engine that distinguishes itself, though. The speed and intuitive nature in which the gearbox performs gear changes also plays a central role in the driving appeal.

We’ve always been quite impressed at how well the X6 handles for something of it size, and this latest model only serves to reinforce this feeling. The standard specification mates adaptive dampers to a steel sprung suspension, though our test car was underpinned by an optional air suspension, which brings variable ride height qualities. Along with the standard steering, it also featured the optional integral rear steer system, for added manoeuvrability at lower speeds and greater agility out on the open road.

The result is satisfyingly direct handling with a meaty feel to the steering at anything above urban speeds. Although there is a substantial amount of weight at play, body movement even on challenging roads is very progressive. Overall, the handling is consistent and, at anything below breakneck speeds, quite predictable.

The quick reactions of the xDrive four-wheel drive system and electronically controlled rear differential, which provides a torque vectoring effect between the two individual rear wheels, keeps everything on a neutral footing, and if you do manage to breach the huge grip offered by the X6 M50i’s standard 21-inch tyres a rapid reapportioning of drive by the dynamic stability control system immediately allows you to correct your line.

The weak link is the ride; even in comfort mode, the X6 M50i never feels totally settled. It suffers from plenty of high-frequency patter over uneven surfaces and transverse intrusions can unleash nasty jarring at low speeds. It improves with speed, though never to the point of being cossetting.