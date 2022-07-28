BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly new buying guide: Vauxhall Corsa
UP NEXT
General Motors to return to Europe with range of EVs

Nearly new buying guide: Vauxhall Corsa

From EV to ICE, this supermini has something to offer for almost every kind of driver
Autocar
News
4 mins read
28 July 2022

Imagine developing a car for three years and then having to start over because your employer has been bought by another company.

That’s exactly what happened to the engineers and designers of the Mk5 Corsa when General Motors sold Vauxhall to the PSA Group (since subsumed into Stellantis) in 2017.

Rather than become despondent, though, the team buckled down and got the job done in record time. The Mk5 Corsa was launched in 2019 and swiftly became one of the UK’s best-selling cars, as its forebears had been.

Related articles

Nowadays, you can pick up a used Mk5 Corsa for around £11,500 – a saving of nearly £6000 over a new one. Even nearly new examples can be found for just £15,000.

Is it worth the price, though, and does it feel like a rushed product? Yes to the former and no to the latter, mostly because the Corsa now takes advantage of shared parts between Stellantis’s latest and greatest. For instance, it sits on the same platform as the Peugeot 208. 

As you can imagine, the engine range is shared with the French car as well. The Corsa is available with a 74bhp 1.2-litre petrol, 99bhp and 128bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrols and a 101bhp 1.5-litre diesel. There’s also the electric Corsa-e, which has a 50kWh battery and a 134bhp motor.

The Corsa’s get-up-and-go is matched by impressive fuel economy – and a WLTP range of 209 miles for the EV. The diesel comes with an official figure that’s north of 70mpg, but we would recommend that model only if you’re a frequent motorway user.

The 99bhp petrol is the all-rounder of the group, and it still averages 52.3mpg. The Corsa proves stable and sure-footed, with good grip, and its light steering makes urban motoring a doddle.

It isn’t the firmest small car, either, meaning its suspension smoothens out road imperfections quite effectively.

There isn’t quite as much driving fun to be had as there is with the rival Ford Fiesta, but it still feels polished and capable.

Entry-level SE trim has the everyday basics covered, including cruise control, 16in alloy wheels, air conditioning and electric windows, while SE Premium gets you heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic lights and wipers and rear parking sensors.

Go for one of the plusher trims like Ultimate and the standard 7.0in infotainment touchscreen grows to 10.0in, plus you get matrix headlights and adaptive cruise control.

From 2022, the Corsa’s trim level structure was simplified to consist of just three options: Design, GS Line and Ultimate.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

citroen C5 X hybrid tracking front
This range-topping PHEV is a hair shy of £40k, but entry-level cars are less than £28k
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
cupra born e boost 202 001 cornering front
This variant of the Born has the biggest battery (77kWh usable) and the longest range
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Vauxhall Corsa 2020 road test review - tracking front

Vauxhall Corsa

Do PSA Group mechanicals herald a new era of success for Vauxhall's fifth-gen Corsa supermini?

Read our review
Back to top

The Corsa is a smart package inside and out that will work just as well for small families as it will for a first-time driver, a pensioner or a commuter.

It appeals to about as wide an audience as is possible, so no wonder it’s so popular. And under Stellantis ownership, the model is objectively the best it has been in a long while. 

Need to know

Analogue dials come as standard from new, flanking a 3.5in screen that displays trip information. A 7.0in digital instrument display features in SRi models and above.

Tall drivers receive plenty of space, but the rear isn’t the easiest to get in and out of. The boot is fair for a supermini, at 309 litres.

The Corsa-e has a slightly longer wheelbase to accommodate the sizeable, H-shaped battery. 

Buyer beware

Interior wear and tear: Check the interior for any broken bits of trim and that the seat fabric hasn’t been damaged by child seats. We’ve heard from one owner who has had experience with the seat clips breaking, making it hard to release the seatbacks. This could be an isolated incident, but it’s probably worth checking that the seats fold as they should.

Front airbag control unit: The child-seat safety cradle and transponder might not interact as intended with the smart airbag deactivation function on the front passenger seat. This is a software concern with the control unit, so if your car is involved in this recall, the unit will need replacing – for free by a Vauxhall dealer, of course. 

Our pick

1.2 100 Turbo: While the 74bhp 1.2-litre petrol might suffice in and around town, the 99bhp turbo version provides better flexibility and performance. What’s more, the difference in MPG will be minimal.

Wild card

Corsa-E: This is an approachable way of making the jump to electromobility. A decent range enables it to perform well outside town, so it’s no one-trick pony. You will need at least £21,000 to buy one, however. 

Advertisement
Back to top
Car Review
Vauxhall Corsa
Vauxhall Corsa 2020 road test review - tracking front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Our top spec

SE Nav: SE trim brings a generous amount of equipment, but we would look out for the Nav pack, which adds sat-nav. Smartphone mirroring is standard from new on all models, though, so you should be able to hook up navigation even if you can’t track down a Nav model. 

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoTEC Griffin Euro 6 3dr
2019
£11,000
11,835miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoTEC Design Euro 6 5dr
2018
£10,594
3,525miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoTEC SE Nav Auto Euro 6 5dr
2018
£13,700
12,707miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoFLEX Limited Edition Euro 6 5dr
2017
£6,499
78,420miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i SE Auto Euro 6 5dr
2015
£10,699
26,655miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoFLEX SE Euro 6 5dr
2016
£9,449
29,855miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2i 16v Life 3dr
2008
£2,500
72,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0i EcoFLEX 12v S 3dr
2010
£2,500
35,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2i 16v Energy 5dr (a/c)
2010
£2,498
32,103miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

citroen C5 X hybrid tracking front
This range-topping PHEV is a hair shy of £40k, but entry-level cars are less than £28k
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
cupra born e boost 202 001 cornering front
This variant of the Born has the biggest battery (77kWh usable) and the longest range
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review

View all latest drives