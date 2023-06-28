BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 28 June: on sale now
UP NEXT
New 2023 BMW X1 M35i brings 296bhp for £45,995

Autocar magazine 28 June: on sale now

We uncover the next generation of Audi RS products, drive the long-awaited Kia EV9 and celebrate stick shifts
Autocar
News
3 mins read
28 June 2023

This week in Autocar, we uncover the next generation of Audi RS products, drive the long-awaited Kia EV9 and pit three manual driver's cars against each other.

News

Audi Sport is upping its EV game with a slew of potent, pure-electric successors to its quickest combustion cars, from the RS3 to RS7. With an even bigger focus on the RS brand, we find out what Audi has in store.

Related articles

Toyota has also reinvented the C-HR for a new generation, with sharp styling and a hybrid option for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Dacia Sandero will be reborn as a rugged, raised supermini with pure-electric power, yet it still promises to stay true to the affordable billing making it one of Europe's most popular cars. 

We also find out why a used Ineos Grenadier can be pricier than new, and how Toyota could be the next manufacturer to adopt an agency model. 

Reviews

Having succeeded with the £45,000 EV6, Kia has upped its game to launch the £65,000 EV9 - Steve Cropley heads to Seoul to drive it and find out what all the fuss is about.

Matt Saunders is in Germany testing the next generation of Chinese electric car - the Hiphi Y and Hiphi X. One is a 663bhp saloon with the Audi E-tron GT firmly in its sights, the other a £110,000 SUV to rival everything from the Tesla Model X to the BMW iX. Are either worth waiting on?

Matt Prior drives the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and concludes that it is the best EV yet in terms of driving enjoyment - find out why in his review. 

We're also testing the Mercedes-AMG S36 E Performance, the Peugeot e-2008, BMW's M760e xDrive, Peugeot's new 3008 and the BYD Dolphin. 

Features

We're celebrating the manual gearbox with three of the finest driver's cars around. The BMW M2 is the only new M car you can buy with a manual gearbox, but can it beat two of the best stick-shifters in the business? We pit it against the Mazda MX-5 and Honda Civic Type R to find out.

What are the pros and cons of buying a European used car that's been imported from Japan? They may look the same, but are there stark differences under the skin? John Evans finds out. 

Off-roaders have come a long way since their inception. But can today's tech-rich, for-the-rich off-roaders tackle the rough stuff any better than the original utilitarian workhorses? To find out, we pit a Willys Jeep against the brand new Range Rover. 

Opinion

Matt Prior recounts his drive of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and how it gives the driver the chance to pull on their muscle memory and aural sensibilities with a fake gearshift and rev counter than runs to 8000rpm. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

peugeot 3008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
peugeot 508 pse review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Skoda Enyaq Coupe 80 Studio hero driving
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
peugeot e 2008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, depicts his love for Bicester Scramble, collates some of his thoughts on the Kia EV9, is upset by the death of Land Rover Owner International magazine and how driving in London is so much better than in Paris. 

Used

Would you buy a Jaguar XFR second hand? Jonathan Bryce takes a look at the snarling yet refined businessman's express to find out what its used credibilities are. 

used Porsche cars for sale

Porsche Cayenne 3.0 TD V6 TiptronicS 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£19,990
74,226miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Porsche 911 3.8 991 Carrera S PDK Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2012
£53,990
51,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche Macan 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£29,949
60,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Porsche Boxster 2.7 981 Black Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£37,995
18,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Porsche 718 Boxster 2.5T S PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£44,995
24,080miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera S PDK 2dr
2008
£39,980
69,664miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche Cayman 3.4 981 S PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£43,995
24,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche Cayman 3.8 981 GT4 Euro 6 2dr
2016
£69,979
17,980miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Porsche Cayenne 4.2 TD V8 S TiptronicS 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£31,995
55,297miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 4702 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone tell what car got the full 8 page road test in the current Autocar Magazine 8th March 2023 please?

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

mattgriffiths20 13 December 2022

Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.

Dozza 22 February 2023

Used to happen to me all the time. I stopped subscribing. 

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone please tell me what car did Autocar fully test in this current issue?

You know, the full 8 page road test. 

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

Latest Drives

peugeot 3008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
peugeot 508 pse review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Skoda Enyaq Coupe 80 Studio hero driving
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
peugeot e 2008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives