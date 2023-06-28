Autocar magazine 28 June: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we uncover the next generation of Audi RS products, drive the long-awaited Kia EV9 and pit three manual driver's cars against each other.

News

Audi Sport is upping its EV game with a slew of potent, pure-electric successors to its quickest combustion cars, from the RS3 to RS7. With an even bigger focus on the RS brand, we find out what Audi has in store.

Toyota has also reinvented the C-HR for a new generation, with sharp styling and a hybrid option for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Dacia Sandero will be reborn as a rugged, raised supermini with pure-electric power, yet it still promises to stay true to the affordable billing making it one of Europe's most popular cars.

We also find out why a used Ineos Grenadier can be pricier than new, and how Toyota could be the next manufacturer to adopt an agency model.

Reviews

Having succeeded with the £45,000 EV6, Kia has upped its game to launch the £65,000 EV9 - Steve Cropley heads to Seoul to drive it and find out what all the fuss is about.

Matt Saunders is in Germany testing the next generation of Chinese electric car - the Hiphi Y and Hiphi X. One is a 663bhp saloon with the Audi E-tron GT firmly in its sights, the other a £110,000 SUV to rival everything from the Tesla Model X to the BMW iX. Are either worth waiting on?

Matt Prior drives the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and concludes that it is the best EV yet in terms of driving enjoyment - find out why in his review.

We're also testing the Mercedes-AMG S36 E Performance, the Peugeot e-2008, BMW's M760e xDrive, Peugeot's new 3008 and the BYD Dolphin.

Features

We're celebrating the manual gearbox with three of the finest driver's cars around. The BMW M2 is the only new M car you can buy with a manual gearbox, but can it beat two of the best stick-shifters in the business? We pit it against the Mazda MX-5 and Honda Civic Type R to find out.

What are the pros and cons of buying a European used car that's been imported from Japan? They may look the same, but are there stark differences under the skin? John Evans finds out.

Off-roaders have come a long way since their inception. But can today's tech-rich, for-the-rich off-roaders tackle the rough stuff any better than the original utilitarian workhorses? To find out, we pit a Willys Jeep against the brand new Range Rover.

Opinion

Matt Prior recounts his drive of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and how it gives the driver the chance to pull on their muscle memory and aural sensibilities with a fake gearshift and rev counter than runs to 8000rpm.