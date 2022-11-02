Autocar magazine 23 November: on sale now

What’s next for Land Rover? This week in Autocar we exclusively reveal the brand’s radical reboot, including an array of new cars. We also review the Ford Ranger Raptor and find out what Britain’s best driver’s car is.

News

It’s big news for Land Rover this week as the marque will revive the Discovery as well as planning five model updates, including the new Range Rover Evoque to the Range Rover Sport EV. Next, Abarth unveils its latest hot hatch and first EV, the Abarth 500e, and Praga debuts its ultra-lightweight, £1.32 million hypercar.

Reviews

We give the new Peugeot 408 a thorough test to find out what sets this stylish SUV-estate apart from the competition. Then, we jump in the Ford Ranger Raptor to find out what makes it so good, before giving the hybrid-powered BMW 3 Series Touring a go – is it as good as the petrol equivalent?

Features

The competition hots up as we find out what Britain’s best Driver’s Car is. We’ve got a huge variety of contenders, from the Aston Martin DBX to the Maserati MC20 and restomod RML Short Wheelbase.

Opinion

Matt Prior reflects on the Toyota Prius and why this revolutionary car is fully deserving of the celebrity attention it gets, and is rather saddened by its downfall and the fact it won’t be coming to the UK.

Meanwhile, Steve Cropley explains why his at-home wallbox is getting much more use than it’s used to, reflects on Thierry Bollore’s departure from Jaguar Land Rover and his visit to Classic Motor Hub in an old aircraft hangar at RAF Bibury’s former airfield.

Used cars

In this week’s As Good As New, Oliver Young looks at the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and why there’s reason to get excited about shopping for this hyper-luxury saloon on the nearly-new market.

Meanwhile, our Cult Hero is, perhaps, one of Ferrari’s greatest hits - the F355. After one year on sale, Maranello had shifted 11,552 of them. But what made it so popular? Finlay Ringer investigates.

