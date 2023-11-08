BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 22 November: on sale now
UP NEXT
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 63)

Autocar magazine 22 November: on sale now

The SUV showdown you never thought you’d see, a look at Polestar’s flagship supercar, and driving a rubbish EV
Autocar
News
2 mins read
22 November 2023

This week in Autocar, we stage the SUV showdown you never thought you’d see, take a look at Polestar’s flagship supercar, and drive a rubbish EV.

News

Polestar is about to embark on an aggressive model expansion that is set to ultimately be crowned with a supercar, and it's already confirmed for production.

Related articles

Meanwhile, over at Renault, we're welcoming back the Twingo as a sub-£17,000 EV with claimed "best-in-class" efficiency - we have all you need to know.

A brand new factory has been opened by Hyundai, making use of AI and robots to deliver a car just six hours after its order has been placed - welcome to a new era of manufacturing.

Reviews

The 720S was peerless when it arrived, but six years of progress have passed since then, and we now have the 750S. Has it been worth the wait?

A prototype left us with the impression that the Hyundai Ioniq 5N could be the first real electric driver’s car. After trying the finished product, Matt Prior is far from disappointed.

We take the electric sibling to the Mercedes GLE, the EQE, for a spin on UK roads in the most potent guise currently available - the 402bhp EQE 500. Steve Cropley finds out if it's worth the £121,760 asking price.

The Peugeot e-208 has been given a refreshed look, larger battery and stronger motor - we find out if it retains its appeal

We're also driving the Peugeot e-308 SW and, for road test 5651, we're in the tricksied-up, hunkered-down Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

Features

It's time for the twin test that, ten years ago, would have been unthinkable - Ferrari Purosangue vs Aston Martin DBX 707. The Purosangue impressed us in the snowy Dolomites, but can it dispatch Aston Martin’s class-leading DBX 707 on the kind of roads that matter?

Lunaz, best known for converting high-end classic cars to electric power, is taking knackered old diesel bin lorries and giving them a new life as EVs. Simon Hucknall takes one for a drive.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on Bloodhound's search for a new driver of its land speed record car - a job costing £12 million.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, tells us why the BYD Seal is one of the best EVs he has driven, pays a visit to the M Sport facility in Cockermouth, and welcomes news that the Renault Kangoo is loved by the Japanese.

Used

The Audi S5 was the car that allowed to overcome the dynamic functions that kept the BMW 3 Series out of reach - John Evans takes a look at buying one second hand.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

used Polestar cars for sale

Polestar POLESTAR 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2021
£31,950
29,608miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar Polestar 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2020
£28,304
31,528miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar Polestar 2 Single Motor 78kWh Long Range Fastback Auto 5dr
2022
£28,999
15,084miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar POLESTAR 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2020
£29,950
24,805miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar Polestar 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2021
£30,999
20,854miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar POLESTAR 2 Single Motor 64kWh Standard Range Fastback Auto 5dr
2022
£25,950
30,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar POLESTAR 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2020
£30,450
30,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar POLESTAR 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2020
£30,450
19,121miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar POLESTAR 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2020
£29,950
24,174miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 119 cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Bill Lyons 30 August 2023

Grace, Space and Pace?

 

nah

 

Jag's new slogan should be...

 

 

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT IT COULDN'T GET ANY WORSE

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone tell what car got the full 8 page road test in the current Autocar Magazine 8th March 2023 please?

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

mattgriffiths20 13 December 2022

Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.

Dozza 22 February 2023

Used to happen to me all the time. I stopped subscribing. 

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone please tell me what car did Autocar fully test in this current issue?

You know, the full 8 page road test. 

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives