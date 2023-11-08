Autocar magazine 22 November: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we stage the SUV showdown you never thought you’d see, take a look at Polestar’s flagship supercar, and drive a rubbish EV.

News

Polestar is about to embark on an aggressive model expansion that is set to ultimately be crowned with a supercar, and it's already confirmed for production.

Meanwhile, over at Renault, we're welcoming back the Twingo as a sub-£17,000 EV with claimed "best-in-class" efficiency - we have all you need to know.

A brand new factory has been opened by Hyundai, making use of AI and robots to deliver a car just six hours after its order has been placed - welcome to a new era of manufacturing.

Reviews

The 720S was peerless when it arrived, but six years of progress have passed since then, and we now have the 750S. Has it been worth the wait?

A prototype left us with the impression that the Hyundai Ioniq 5N could be the first real electric driver’s car. After trying the finished product, Matt Prior is far from disappointed.

We take the electric sibling to the Mercedes GLE, the EQE, for a spin on UK roads in the most potent guise currently available - the 402bhp EQE 500. Steve Cropley finds out if it's worth the £121,760 asking price.

The Peugeot e-208 has been given a refreshed look, larger battery and stronger motor - we find out if it retains its appeal

We're also driving the Peugeot e-308 SW and, for road test 5651, we're in the tricksied-up, hunkered-down Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

Features

It's time for the twin test that, ten years ago, would have been unthinkable - Ferrari Purosangue vs Aston Martin DBX 707. The Purosangue impressed us in the snowy Dolomites, but can it dispatch Aston Martin’s class-leading DBX 707 on the kind of roads that matter?

Lunaz, best known for converting high-end classic cars to electric power, is taking knackered old diesel bin lorries and giving them a new life as EVs. Simon Hucknall takes one for a drive.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on Bloodhound's search for a new driver of its land speed record car - a job costing £12 million.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, tells us why the BYD Seal is one of the best EVs he has driven, pays a visit to the M Sport facility in Cockermouth, and welcomes news that the Renault Kangoo is loved by the Japanese.

Used

The Audi S5 was the car that allowed to overcome the dynamic functions that kept the BMW 3 Series out of reach - John Evans takes a look at buying one second hand.